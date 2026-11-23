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Mexican immigrant theater-maker duo and husband-and-wife team Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca will return to Lincoln Center to premiere their new original musical El y Ella in a special concert version. This one-night-only event will take place at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center on Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The new musical, with music by Lozano and book and lyrics by Lozano and Cuenca, with additional lyrics and book by Adrian Alexander Alea, is inspired by the true story of two Mexican artists who fall in love and move to New York on a whim.

This rom-com musical blends mariachi, cumbia, ranchera, corrido, and norteña traditions into a vibrant Spanglish score performed by four multi-instrumentalists. Audiences are invited to walk alongside the characters as they experience the exhilaration and sacrifice of building a life through art—without losing sight of their roots—while raising their Mexican-American son.

“We wanted to write a musical that felt like our kitchen table—where English and Spanish collide, where joy and fear share the same plate, and where a love story is constantly rewritten by migration, work, and dreams,” said Florencia Cuenca.

“El y Ella is our love letter to all of us who have ever had to start from zero in a new place, trying to find a new home and family,” added Jaime Lozano. “Premiering this concert version at Lincoln Center is not only an honor; it's also a testament to how far our community's narratives have come.”

El y Ella features multi instrumentalists and actors Yahir Montes, Hugo Moreno and George Sáenz, with music production by Demián Cantú, choreography by William Carlos Angulo and it is developed with and directed by Adrian Alexander Alea.

El y Ella has been developed with support from The Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, the 2026 Guild Hall William P. Rayner Artist-in-Residence program, The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, CA, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and Drama Club Camp with the support of Nicole LaFountaine and Straighten Your Crown's Development Initiative.

Known for his acclaimed project Jaime Lozano & The Familia and his albums Songs by an Immigrant, Lozano has become one of the most vital and distinctive voices in contemporary musical theater, championing stories of migration, belonging, and resilience. Cuenca, made history last year as the first Mexican immigrant originating a lead role on Broadway with the musical Real Women Have Curves.

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