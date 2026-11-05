JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS to Return to Birdland to Benefit Entertainment Community Fund

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Jamie deRoy & friends will return to Birdland on Monday, November 23 at 7PM. The evening will feature a medley of special performances from songwriter D.C. Anderson, violinist Aaron Weinstein, stand-up comedian Michele Balan, multi award-winning playwright and performer Charles Busch, and songs from Tony Award-winning actress Katie Finneran.

Jamie deRoy & friends will be directed by Barry Kleinbort with musical direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on Bass. A frequent presence on the New York cabaret scene, Jamie deRoy has produced Jamie deRoy & friends for more than 35 years. For the last decade, Jamie deRoy & friends has benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund.

A frequent presence on the New York cabaret scene, Jamie deRoy has produced “Jamie deRoy & friends” for over 35 years. For the last decade, “Jamie deRoy & friends” has benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund and several other charitable organizations.

Jamie deRoy's role as a producer on more than 150 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions has earned her 14 Tony Awards and a diverse list of credits ranging from beloved revivals like Merrily We Roll Along and Gypsy to daring new works such as Leopoldstadt, The Ferryman, and Stereophonic.

Her long running Jamie deRoy & friends series has spawned nine albums on the Harbinger and PS Classics labels.

In addition to her 14 Tony Awards, her mantel boasts nine MAC Awards, 15 Drama Desk Awards, four Audience Choice Awards, and 13 Drama League Awards. Her dedication to promoting and supporting theater has also earned her the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame honor and various Lifetime Achievement recognitions from prestigious organizations such as CaB Magazine and The York Theatre.

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