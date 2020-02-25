Island City Stage Hosts 4th Annual Signature Cabaret with Christine Pedi

Island City Stage invites you to the 4th Annual Signature Cabaret.

The evening will feature, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minelli, Ethel Merman and more! Yes, it's the woman of 1000 voices, Sirius XM's Christine Pedi!

The evening includes: bountiful hors d'oeuvres, decadent desserts, signature drinks, silent and live auctions. It's sure to be a spectacular evening of entertainment.

Signature Cabaret Ticket: $160

Signature Cabaret VIP Tickets: $200

(VIP tickets include Champagne Reception with Christine Pedi)





