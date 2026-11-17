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Café Carlyle will welcome back Isaac Mizrahi for another season of music, wit, and signature charm. Running from February 2 to February 13, 2027, Mizrahi returns with Isaac Mizrahi: POOF!, an all-new evening of song and commentary. Joined once again by his six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi offers a set list that moves from classic standards to unexpected pop gems, with original songs woven throughout to showcase his creative range and restless inventiveness.

Isaac Mizrahi has spent more than 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, host, writer, designer, producer, and cultural commentator. Performing with his jazz band, Isaac brings his signature blend of music, storytelling, and comedy to concert stages across the country. He has an annual residency at New York City's legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below, and in 2022 he made his Broadway debut as Amos Hart in Chicago.

In 2025, the cult-classic documentary Unzipped—which Mizrahi co-created and stars in—celebrated its 30th anniversary with a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. It was just re-released in theaters by Janus Films and will begin streaming on Criterion beginning December 1, 2026.

He hosted the Emmy Award-winning The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven seasons, served as a judge on all seven seasons of Project Runway All Stars, and continues to appear across television, film, and digital media.

Beyond the stage and screen, Mizrahi has directed productions for the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, designed costumes for the Metropolitan Opera, and annually directs and narrates Peter and the Wolf, a production he originally created for New York City's Guggenheim Museum.

A celebrated force in fashion, Mizrahi currently serves as Creative Director at Large for Target. Through his company, IM Entertainment, he develops original projects for television, theater, publishing, and live entertainment. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir I.M.

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