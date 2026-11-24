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Tess Marshall is debuting her new album, A Good Thing, with a live show on November 30 at The Green Room 42. The show is set to be a fun evening that looks back on heartbreak as well as forward to hope for what the future can hold.

Marshall was most recently seen on Broadway in Titaníque, where she was the longest-running consecutive cast member for the show, having transferred with it from Off-Broadway. She is now performing as a swing in New York Theatre Workshop's Wild Rose.

Below, read a conversation with Tess Marshall about her newly released album and forthcoming show.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

How did you get started in the world of theatre and cabaret?

I’ve had the theater bug for as long as I can remember and have always loved telling stories and performing. Growing up, I also attended a school of music and learned the ins and outs of live performance specifically with an emphasis on rock music. I then joined a rock band my sophomore year of high school that I still play with today. The mixture of theater, live music, and storytelling is really the perfect intersection for me as I look back over my life and the things that have inspired me and my performance career.

What’s your favorite song from your debut album A Good Thing, which was released on November 13th?

All of the songs on the album are very dear to my heart as they’re each a unique representation of how I’ve processed this seismic heartbreak over the last year and a half. My favorite track changes day-to-day, but I think in this moment, it’s “After You”; it represents hope for a future I haven’t been introduced to yet.

What was it like working with Cassadee Pope on your song “A Good Thing”?

Cassadee and I first started working together on Titaníque Off Broadway, and we instantly identified each other as kindred spirits. She has been invaluable to me throughout the process of releasing my debut album—with her experience and expertise in the industry but also with her friendship. She’s such a generous light in my life, and I’m so grateful to have her on the album. A Good Thing & A Good Friend! Who knows, maybe we’ll write another song together.

What can audiences expect at your album release show?

I’m going to break it all down, from details of the heartbreak that inspired my album to inspirations that have helped shape my musical taste and the direction for the record. I come from a classic rock background, and I’ll be backed by my rock band of 15 years, so you can expect to get a little heavy with me. It’s gonna be fun!

You were a cast member for Titaníque both Off-Broadway and later when it transferred to Broadway. How does performing as an actor in a musical compare to your songwriting process?

I think storytelling is storytelling! If you think of a song like a monologue, it’s hard to tell the difference except that it may rhyme. I find so much joy in finding the most beautiful way to say something I can think of—it’s a challenge and a brain scratch in the best way. Dawes is a huge inspiration for me in my lyric writing process.

What do you hope the audience will take away from your music?

I hope that you’ll leave humming my tunes and share them with your friends, of course! But mostly I hope you’re left with the message that even when everything goes horribly wrong, you can rewrite your story into something more beautiful than you ever imagined. I was left single, giving up an engagement ring, with an expiring lease on my 31st birthday, and a year later, I’ve made something that I’m incredibly proud of. I’m on a Billboard in Times Square today for an album I wrote because a man let me down. Life is good.

Do you have anything else you would like to add?

The Broadway Drop Shop has been kind enough to partner with me and design an exclusive line of merchandise for my record. You can find it here. There are A Good Thing stickers for your Owala, a baseball hat, a super soft T-shirt, and a really cute tote bag.

Get tickets for Tess Marshall’s album release show for A Good Thing on November 30 at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42 here.

Learn more about Tess Marshall here.

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