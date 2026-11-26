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Every December, there is an electricity in the rarefied air of the cabaret and concert community as the WINTER RHYTMS cabaret festival kicks off its two weeks of performances showcasing various artists and acts from the industry. For its 2026 season at URBAN STAGES on West 30th Street, the festival will present twenty-five shows over the course of fifteen days. The festival will put over one hundred fifty artists in the spotlight, from singers to musicians, from jazz to Broadway, all from the clubs of New York City and beyond. Now in its 18th year, the festival is a benefit for the Urban Stages Outreach program, with tickets for each performance at an affordable $40, with discounts for students who have an ID, and a special discount for ticket buyers doing two shows on the same night. (All the information on the festival can be accessed HERE.) As the festival approaches, Winter Rhythms producer Sue Matsuki took some time out for an epistolary chat with BroadwayWorld Cabaret to discuss the theme of this year’s festival, the curation of the programs being offered, and the importance of the outreach work that Urban Stages and founding artistic director Frances Hill make a priority, all year long.

This interview has been edited for space and content.

Sue Matsuki, welcome to BroadwayWorld!

Thank you so much for talking with me today. I am so excited about this year's Festival!

When you say festival, you are, of course, talking about Urban Stages’ annual Winter Rhythms cabaret festival. What can your loyal fans look forward to this year?

This year we are going back to our original concept, which was tribute shows, but just for this year. We have incredible concept shows like Serendipity, Discover & Joy, Frosty Friends, The Cabaret Process, NYC Upcoming Superstars, Perseverance & Passion, Broadway, original songwriters, and our annual Songs of Hope. We are also paying tribute to singer/composers: Julie London, Lena Horne, Jerome Kern, Stephen Sondheim, Michele Legrand, The Bergmans, Blossom Dearie, Miles Davis, Billy Eckstine, Sammy Davis Jr., Kurt Weill, and the singers who started at the Troubadour in L.A. Ya know, our usual eclectic array of programs! THEN, as if that's not enough (but wait, there's MORE!) Urban Stages is producing an additional week featuring 4 performances of a much-treasured residency act that has been with us for 10 years, Ritt Henn and Beth Falcone's "Holiday Survival Kit: An International Celebration of the World's Holiday Music and Seasons!"

What made you pick tribute shows as this year’s theme?

I curate shows all year and, if an idea pops out from the list, I consider it. We have not really had a "theme" festival for many years, though. This year's idea was prompted last year by a poster that's on our bulletin board of one of our first shows, Gretchen Reinhagen's multi-award-winning "Special Kaye" show. I also looked at my list, and there were already many singer/composer shows on it, so it was a no-brainer.

Once you have your theme each year, how do you vet and choose the acts that will play the series?

We usually do not have a specific theme; it's unique to this year, but I'm SO glad you asked about how I vet each act. I want to advise your readers on Group Show protocol. This is what will get you booked again...or NOT!

This year, I have 25 shows over 15 days with over 150 singers and musicians to wrangle. I am one person. It's a lot of work, but I do it with joy. With that said, I choose acts of people I know will respond in a timely manner to my producing requests, like song lists, bios, graphics, or Tech Sheets. I also pick folks who I like to work with because I call this a "drama-free" event. I just do not have time for demanding people, nor do I have a spare minute to chase people. I like and know everyone in the Festival. However, I still discover problematic folks. NOTE TO ALL: First rule...if you make any producer chase you for information... guess who will not be invited back?

I have to admit that I focus on talents who have been glaringly not invited by other big events. This is going to seem a bit snarky, and I do not mean it to be, but...I like to diversify my talent every year so that you are not seeing the same 20 acts year after year. My rule is that if you do a solo show this year, I may wait a few years to have you back, but maybe I will pull you into a group show. Admittedly, I have many shows in this year's Festival that feature The Gregory Toroian Trio (full disclosure: my trio as well), but this group is playing for many of the stellar acts that ended up on my list. It wasn't nepotism; I was booking the singer and the show concept, but this band happens to be playing for so many of them.

Here's another thing about being part of a big festival like this...if you decided to make a last-minute change, it can throw a huge wench in the works, as I may have already done the show order, flier, program insert, tech sheet that, guess what, all now have to be changed. This is a waste of time and money. When you don't comply with my request for final edits on any of the promo materials and the Press Release goes out, and you come back complaining...this is on you, not us. I feel SO strongly about all of this that I did a "Sue's Views" on this topic (you can read it HERE). It comes with a FREE downloadable sheet which I lovingly ask that you read so that you know what goes on behind the scenes and how one person making a change, times 25 shows, causes a domino effect.

You’ve been producing Winter Rhythms for a while - how many years is it now?

This is Winter Rhythms’ 18th year. I think I have been a part of it for 16 years, first as a performer, then as the Assistant to the Producer, then the Co-Producer (with Tom Toce), and, for the last 4 years, I have been the sole producer.

And how early in the year do you have to begin your work in order to curate and create so many shows in one season?

I see shows all year, but I put my DRAFT list together by June (all pitches should be to me by then). I then run the idea past the Board. We discuss and agree. I book in July. This gives a lot of wiggle room if anyone gets a gig and has to drop out. I usually have a waitlist of 10 acts ready to go just in case.

You divide your time in cabaret between producing, directing, performing, and writing, not to mention the time you spend simply going to shows and absorbing the art form. Why do you think the art form of cabaret has the staying power that it has?

What keeps me going to Cabaret shows? I think the staying power of Cabaret is that it is a unique performance genre where people find a personal connection to the material that they choose to perform. I love hearing "a new take" on old standards, blues, Broadway, country, or pop tunes. Finding your personal connection to your material and knowing your program (no music stands with lyrics; I'm not paying to watch you rehearse) are vital. Once the work is done and you take the stage...it's all about us...the audience. How is your material filtering through my energy is another aspect I love that's unique to our way of performing. Betty Buckley once said it's a process of, "I know that you know, that I know, that you know..." This is an intimate exchange that I adore and is what keeps me coming back.

Over the years, you’ve performed your fair share of shows, including a tribute show or two. What’s the tribute show you haven’t done yet but dream of doing?

I have paid tribute to many of my favorite singers over the years in my "Gals Who Make Me Sing" show and, of course, my longest-running show was "Ella & Me". While I do not have any one singer in mind right now, my last show, "Kral Space: A Tribute to Irene Kral," was the last one that I really wanted to do, and I did! She was a lesser-known jazz standard singer who was only lesser known outside of the jazz circuit because she passed away from cancer in her 50s. As she was dealing with her health issues, she raised her beloved daughters, recorded a few more albums, and got nominated twice for a Grammy for Best Jazz Album but lost out both times to her good friend Al Jarreau. Her best friend was Carmen McRae, who admitted to "stealing" a lot of the tunes Irene recorded. Her brother was Roy Kral, part of the legendary bebop team Jackie & Roy. She was a songwriter's best friend. She was one of the first to put songwriters Steve Allen, Tommy Wolf, Bob Dorough, and Dave Frishberg on the map with the jazz community. She was one of the first singers that my Music Director, Gregory Toroian, introduced me to over 32 years ago, saying that her phrasing was "enviable" and worth studying...and it was! It was SO special being able to honor her and to introduce her to many in the room, thanking her for how she influenced my singing. I was glad I was finally able to do this show.

If I were a stranger on the street, what would you tell me about Urban Stages to get my bumm in a seat, luv?

I would say that there is something for everyone in this Festival, but I would stress that 100% of all monies earned goes back to Urban Stages Outreach Programs. (Read about it HERE) We do so many wonderful things to promote the arts across the board (especially in a time when so many funds are being cut). We do a summer inner-city camp that doesn't just teach singing and dancing; we teach songwriting, acting, playwrighting, stage management, and the kids get to see all the aspects of the theater to see where they fit in. We have programs where we read to the elderly or shut-ins...sometimes ex-teachers or playwrights to get their opinions on possible upcoming shows that the theater will produce. Our gal Ilana Saltzman is a one-woman wonder, but please take a look at this link to see all that she does AND...in many, many languages! She's remarkable. THAT's what I'd stress to someone I'd like to get to attend one of our shows. Their ticket helps us grow the arts community.

On a personal note, we are releasing this interview on Thanksgiving Day. What are you thankful for this year?

I am SO thankful for my health and the health of my husband and loved ones first and foremost. I am grateful to be a part of our community and that I have the trust of the people that I have the honor of working with to do this kind of work. I am grateful to you too, Stephen, and BroadwayWorld for always supporting what I do and especially for supporting Winter Rhythms.

Sue, thank you for chatting with me today. I look forward to seeing you at one or two of the Winter Rhythms shows!

Yeah!!!!! Thank you, everyone, and come to see a show or 10! As a BroadwayWorld courtesy... use code: SPOTLIGHT for 50% off all tickets purchased over Black Friday this weekend and next, but basically through Cyber Monday, November 30th at midnight!

The Urban Stages website is HERE.



The Winter Rhythms page on that website is HERE.

Sue Matsuki has a website HERE.

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