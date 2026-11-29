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Mardie Millit and musical director Michael Garin will bring an encore of their MAC Award winning show Sorry-Grateful: One Sondheim Story in Letters & Song to Urban Stages for one show only, Friday, December 4 at 9 pm as part of its Winter Rhythms Series. The show is directed by award-winning director Eric Michael Gillett.

A small-town nerdy teen whose best friend is...Stephen Sondheim?!? 2022 and 2024 MAC Award Winners Mardie Millit and Michael Garin present this one-of-a-kind story of a lifelong correspondence between Mardie & the late Broadway legend, featuring an eclectic mix of songs from his entire catalog, performed in Michael & Mardie’s uniquely personal style.

Of the show’s debut in the 2023 Provincetown CabaretFest, John Amodeo of Cabaret Scenes wrote: “Packs a powerful punch…[and] soars into the stratosphere. This is a story and a show that needs to be experienced.”

And Marilyn Lester of NiteLife Exchange wrote of the show’s 2024 NYC debut, “He’s a wizard on the keys and she’s an A-1 interpreter of song. Together they...combine into a perfect chemistry of entertainment.”

Mardie Millit spent many years doing classic musicals (Eliza in My Fair Lady & Maria in The Sound of Music, to name a couple) in regional theatres around the country. Her popular LIVE FROM LOCKDOWN! streaming series (with Michael Garin at the piano) was broadcast weekly from the Chartreuse Living Room in their chic apartment in Harlem, and led to a post-lockdown residency at the West Bank Café, for which the pair won a 2022 MAC Award. Mardie is also a founding member of Dream Productions theatre company, with which she has performed such roles as Joanne in Company & the Baker’s Wife in Into the Woods at the Laurie Beechman & Triad Theatres in NYC.

Michael Garin is a Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist/performer (for Song of Singapore) who has made a living entertaining New Yorkers for over four decades, playing piano & singing at the Monkey Bar, Elaine’s, the Rainbow Room, the VIP room at Limelight, the Williamstown Theater Festival & many more. He is currently in his 10th year as Resident Pianist at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, where his musical mashups have caught the attention of stars from David Johansen to A$AP Rocky, on whose latest album Michael is featured.

Together, Michael & Mardie, multiple award-winning husband and wife piano/vocal duo, have been touring the country bringing their patented cocktail of delicious musical mayhem to nightclubs in Provincetown, Boston, Florida, Connecticut & San Francisco, as well as their beloved New York City. Their new musical, Mary Astor’s Purple Diary, based on the best-selling book by Ed Sorel, is preparing for a workshop production. You can learn more and hear the songs at www.maryastormusical.com.

Read a conversation with Mardie about the show.

Tell me about your upcoming show

It's called SORRY-GRATEFUL, and the subtitle is "One Sondheim Story in Letters and Song." There are a LOT of Sondheim shows out there, and I'm aware that my story is one of hundreds. The thing that makes mine unique is that I began corresponding with Sondheim in 1980, when I was 13 years old, and when he was -- well, he was well known in theatre circles, but not the godlike superstar of musical theatre he would soon become. And our relationship lasted, with the ups and downs of any human interaction, almost until the end of his life. After he passed away in 2021, a couple of my close friends convinced me that it was time to tell my story. So I brought the project to my husband, the composer/lyricist/pianist/singer/actor Michael Garin, who is....not the biggest Sondheim fan in the world, but is MY biggest fan. He took these songs, which I've known most of my life, and gave them nuances with his piano arrangements that I never could have foreseen. It's all still very respectful of the originals, but the best part for me is that Michael's arrangements helped me find things in these familiar and beloved songs that made them new for me again. And I want to stress that this is not a show where I stand at the piano and read from a shoebox full of letters -- it's more of a memoir with songs, and a tribute to the very human side of the man that I got a glimpse of for a brief time.

Are you updating or revising any parts of the show?

There's always a temptation to cut a song or move things around, but by and large, we're not messing with it. We originally put this show together ourselves for the Provincetown CabaretFest in 2023, and before we did it in New York in 2024, I said, We'd better get a director to take a look at this to make it tight and streamlined for NYC, where audiences are harder to please than on Cape Cod. I asked my old friend Eric Michael Gillett, who had directed the first cabaret show I was in back in the previous century, and fortunately he said yes. He directed me like an actor, not a singer, which was a huge relief and I think made the show a lot better. The best directors, in my opinion, rather than telling you what to do, ask you pertinent questions. That way you can make your own discoveries and take ownership of every moment onstage. Eric is incredibly good at that, as well as being a thrilling performer in his own right. And what we ended up with after working with him has felt so right, I haven't changed a thing. The only thing that changes is who I am the night of the performance, and that, along with the vibe of the audience, does affect the delivery of the songs somewhat. I've definitely grown as a person in the years since we debuted, and it makes the songs hit differently; there's always something new to discover in Sondheim's work, which is what makes it so rewarding.

What have you been up to in the two years since you debuted this show originally?

Michael and I have taken this show to venues around the country, including Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, and a benefit performance in Sarasota. We did a tribute to Jewish Broadway creators written especially for Austin Cabaret Theatre in 2025. We've written and performed two other cabaret shows in Provincetown, and I did a Kander & Ebb duo show with Nicolas King in 2025, which we reprised in Boston at the Club Café. But mostly, Michael and I have been working on our musical, Mary Astor's Purple Diary, based on the book of the same name by the illustrator and writer Edward Sorel. Michael wrote the music and lyrics, and by fate or chance or luck, I ended up writing the book, something I'd never done and had never even wanted to do. As it turns out, I love doing it, and we just presented a staged reading in October, with a view to a full production somewhere nearby, and eventually a New York run. We have a producer who is doing all of the business stuff, which is why I sound so vague. But things are in motion, and we're very excited.

Aside from this, are you working on any projects you'd like to share with us?

We also have a band called The Habibi Kings, which specializes in the songs of the Middle East and North Africa, with a little Mediterranean (Greek, Italian, Spanish, French) thrown in for good measure. Our mission is world peace through music, and we're very serious about it -- we are Muslims, Christians, Jews, Roma, Arabs, and Generic White People (me), all singing and playing and dancing together as one human family. There's also a fabulous belly dancer. We'll be performing at the Roxy Hotel Bar in Tribeca on December 8 from 7:30-10 pm.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Yeah. Turn off the news. It'll still be there when you come back. Sing. Go to a concert. Listen to something that uplifts you. Dance. Read novels that take you out of your own reality. Write poetry. Do crafts. Make something beautiful. Hard times call for more joy. Stay in touch with the light that's within us all. That's what we're here to do.

Where can we find you online?

In general, michaelandmardie.com. For our musical, maryastormusical.com. For the Habibi Kings, habibikings.com. And yes, I manage and write all three websites. I'm gonna go update one of them right now! Michael Garin and I are also both on Facebook and Instagram in our copious spare time.

Tickets are available at https://www.urbanstages.org/winterrhythms2026 ($20 with code SPOTLIGHT through November 30).

Visit www.michaelandmardie.com for more information.

Photo credit: Gene Reed

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