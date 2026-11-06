Interview: Eve Marie Shahoian on STUFF LIKE THAT THERE at Don't Tell Mama

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Bay Area native vocalist Eve Marie Shahoian is bringing her latest show, Stuff Like That There, to Don't Tell Mama in New York City. The singer performs internationally, most recently at a Concert Series in Lucca, Italy, and Whitehall Palace in London to name a few. She has been a featured singer on Delta Airlines Worldwide and a Billboard recipient for the "Outstanding Original Song" achievement for her first Album title song "Waiting For You.” In 2017, original music from her EP “Believe” was up for consideration for the Grammy Award in the Best New Artist and Pop.

Eve Marie Shahoian, is a former National Vocal Prodigy, once referred to as "the pint-sized soprano" is an internationally-recognized singer and award-winning songwriter. A native to the San Francisco Bay Area, Eve Marie is a former NBC “Tonight Show” soloist, known for notable appearances in her youth with Johnny Carson, John Davidson on both “The John Davidson Show” and appearances on “That's Incredible.” Additional appearances on “The Mike Douglas Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” appearances with Roberta Peters, Montserrat Caballe, and live shows at Circle Star in Vegas with mentor, legendary pianist Liberace, and multiple appearances on CBS, ABC, NBC. Eve Marie has performed with major symphony houses throughout the country and Europe with great Maestros including Michael Morgan, Calvin Simmons, and Maxim Shostachovich.

BroadwayWorld's Ricky Pope said, "She sang jazz and pop and standard show tunes and even a little rock and found the heart of each of those styles perfectly."

Read a conversation with her about the Don't Tell Mama show.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

Stuff Like That There celebrates the glamour, romance, and timeless style of the 1940s while taking audiences on a musical journey that reaches beyond a single era. With Musical Director Jon Weber, Eve Marie Shahoian brings together beloved standards and memorable songs, weaving them into an evening filled with warmth, wit, nostalgia, and a touch of old Hollywood elegance. It’s a celebration of great music that captures the spirit of a generation when melodies lingered and mattered, and timeless storytelling, while crossing eras with songs that will stay with us long after the last note.

Can you tell us a little about some of your inspirations as an artist?

My inspirations as an artist often begin with a song, a phrase, or even a feeling that transports me somewhere else. I’ve always believed that music offers us a kind of escape from everyday life, a chance to step into another time, another story, or another version of ourselves.

For this show, that spark came from the song “Stuff Like That There.” There was something in its spirit—the wit, the romance, the confidence that opened the door to a much larger idea. I began thinking about women and all that women have embodied throughout the generations: their glamour and femininity, but also their strength, humor, resilience, vulnerability, and ability to reinvent themselves.

Much of that inspiration comes from the women in my own life, my daughter, my mother, my grandmother, and the generations of women who came before me. Their stories, their style, their strength, and the times in which they lived have all left an imprint on me.

So while the show celebrates the glamour of the 1940s, it isn’t confined to one decade. It’s inspired by the women, the music, the stories that have traveled through generations and by that wonderful ability music has to let us escape for a little while, remember where we came from, and perhaps see something of ourselves in a song.

What have you been filling your time with lately?

Lately, I’ve been filling my time with the things that inspire me most like traveling, creating, and exploring what comes next. I’ve been developing new shows that I hope to bring to both the West and East Coasts, creating new material for the vocal master classes I’ll be teaching, and writing new music.

Recently, I have been given something incredibly valuable: time and freedom. The freedom to reflect, to travel, to be curious, and to allow creativity to unfold without having to rush it. I’m enjoying having the space to revisit the things I love, discover new sources of inspiration, and turn those experiences into something meaningful.

It feels like a wonderfully creative season of my life, one where I can be intentional about how I spend my time and, at the same time, remain open to wherever the music and inspiration may lead me.

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

I’ve been listening to a little bit of everything. I find myself returning to the great standards and the singers who made those songs so unforgettable, but I’m also listening to music from different eras and discovering things that resonate with me. As I work on new shows and write new music, I’m listening differently and sometimes a lyric, an arrangement, or even a single phrase will spark an idea and send me in an entirely new direction.

I think my listening right now reflects where I am creatively: appreciating the music that shaped me, both classical, pop, and music from the great American songbook, while staying curious about what might inspire me next.

Do you have any upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

My show at Don’t Tell Mama is my focus at the moment. Don’t Tell Mama has the wonderfully intimate feeling of old New York, a place where performers and audiences come together in a room small enough for every song, every story, and every moment to feel personal.

Saturday, November 21st at 4pm

I am also working on shows for the Bay Area in the New Year and will be bringing this same show concept to Feinsteins at Hotel Niko in San Francisco on February 12th! It will be a perfect early valentines night out!

I am working on new material with the goal of getting back in the studio for a new recording project in 2027.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Thank you for this opportunity to share my shows, inspiration and creative process with Broadway World!

Tickets are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

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