Interview: Enjoy Holiday Cheer With SYDNEY RYAN & HAYDEN HOTCHKISS: S.H! at Don't Tell Mama

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Sydney Ryan and Hayden Hotchkiss are spreading holiday cheer at Don’t Tell Mama on December 2. The duo will perform a mixture of their favorite Broadway and holiday songs in Sydney Ryan & Hayden Hotchkiss: S.h!

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

How did you both get started in the world of theatre and cabaret?

We both have been doing theater since we were very young, but it wasn’t until college that we started exploring cabarets as a way to entertain and create experiences for people. What started as something we did spontaneously with other cast members from summer stock contracts became something we wanted to pursue in a city where we can really cater to our talents, while also bringing audiences along for an experience that leaves them a bit happier than when they came in.

How did you two meet and decide to do a cabaret together?

We actually became best friends in college and moved to New York together about a year ago, and since we’re both performers and sing karaoke all the time (much to our neighbors' chagrin) we decided it would be very fulfilling to bring some of our living room joy to a cabaret setting!

Can you tell me a little more about what you’re planning on doing at Sydney Ryan & Hayden Hotchkiss: S.h!?

We’re singing a couple of our favorite karaoke songs and cozy duets to spread some holiday cheer! We have a few solos sprinkled in there as well, but our ultimate goal is to keep it festive and make the audience feel like it’s a warm winter night in their home (with table service of course).

What was the process of putting your show together like? How did you decide what to include?

We just started typing all of our greatest hits in a shared note, and once we had a set list long enough to fill the time, we set an order and started rehearsing! The hardest part has been finding a good balance between holiday and Broadway songs to fit into our time!

What is your favorite number to perform from S.h!?

The opening number (no spoilers) is our favorite because it’ll be the first time we are singing together on stage in New York City, and we changed a few lines to highlight that fact.

Do you have anything else you would like to add?

We are just extremely grateful to Don’t Tell Mama for hosting us, our families for supporting us, YOU for interviewing us and everyone who has helped us reach this point in our journey! Hope to see you there!

Get tickets for Sydney Ryan & Hayden Hotchkiss: S.h! At Don’t Tell Mama on December 2 at 9:30 pm here.

Graphic provided by artist

Photo Credit: Amethyst Paige @amethyst.paige

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