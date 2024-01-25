Interview: ARI AXELROD Talks About His Introspective New Show, AN EVENING WITH ARI AXELROD at Birdland

Award-winning singer Ari Axelrod is a cabaret and theater veteran, appearing in shows like FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Paper Mill Playhouse and acclaimed solo shows including A PLACE FOR US and ARI'S ARIAS. We spoke about his upcoming show, AN EVENING WITH Ari Axelrod, a self-portrait of sorts, which will play at Birdland Jazz Club next week on Monday January 29th at 7 pm. Click Here.

(This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.)

RK: Could you tell me a bit about your upcoming show?

AA: We're calling it a self portrait. I've done a show called A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY that's really me shining a spotlight on other people and their contributions. The other show that I did that won a Bistro Award in 2022 was called ARI'S ARIAS and was about the songs that shaped me.



But this show, it's really very self-aware. It’s a self-portrait, the songs are the paint, and it's an opportunity for the audience to get to know me a little bit better than in previous shows and for me to get to know them better.



RK: What are one or two of the songs that you're planning on performing?

AA: Well, I don't want to reveal anything on the set list, but I can tell you some of the songwriters. We have Ahrens and Flaherty, Sondheim, Carole King, Stephen Schwartz. Those are four eclectic things.



RK: What was some of your inspiration for putting this show together?

AA: One of the things that's very important to me is to focus on how I live my life and to inspire other people to live their lives, and to get more intentional about how we live our lives. And I feel it’s important to put importance on why we do certain things and why we are the way that we are.



And that's really what the show is. I wanted to get curious for myself about why I do and feel and think and say the things that I do, and to enter a vulnerable space and to share that with people and hopefully inspire other people to get curious about both themselves, but also the other people in their lives. There's so much hate and division right now and not a lot of people going inward to get curious about themselves and about the world.



I think people are just putting up walls and barriers and I think the more people can get curious about themselves and about others, the more beautiful this world can be. And I think that's one of the beautiful things about cabaret, that it's an opportunity to cultivate empathy with an audience. There's no fourth walls; you literally look people in the eye and tell them your truth in that moment.

Not a version of somebody else's truth, but your truth, my truth. And this is kind of the most crystalized version of that. I'm not telling my version of Cole Porter’s truth or my version of Richard Rodgers’ truth. This is me telling my story. Yes, I'm using other people's words and music, that’s the art form, but to tell my story. And my hope is to inspire other people to get curious about their own stories, and the stories of the people around them.



RK: Have you been doing more soul searching recently?

AA: No. I've been a searcher for a good portion of my life. I talk about it in the show, but I had brain surgery when I was in college. And after that happened, it really kind of shifted the way that I live my life and the way that I view the world. And so I don't think I'm doing more soul searching now than I have before; I'm constantly doing it. I just decided to share with a roomful of people.



RK: That sounds like maybe a more vulnerable kind of performance than you've done in the past.



AA: Well, every show that I've done is really kind of dripping with vulnerability. I really kind of put my entire heart and sleeve out there. I mean, I've talked about how my ancestors were murdered in the Holocaust; that they were musicians, and when I sing, I sing their voice. That's quite vulnerable. And I've talked about my brain surgery in other shows.

So I don't feel like this is any more vulnerable. It just feels more personal, and intentionally so, which I'm excited about. I'm not nervous at all. The vulnerability excites me. I think that my audience has come to expect a pretty profound level of vulnerability, but maybe not in a way that is so, so personal the whole time.



And I'll add that I'm not going to be talking that much during the show. It's going to be mostly singing. And that’s a little different.



RK: So you're kind of letting your choice of the songs and your performance kind of speak for itself?

AA: We're viewing it as it’s a self-portrait and the songs are the paint. So I'm going to let the paint, the colors within each page, speak for itself. What could I possibly do that the songs don’t do for themselves?



RK: What drove you to musical theater and performance when you got started?

AA: My brother started doing musical theater when we were kids. I played drums and he got all the attention. And I hated that.

And I started doing shows that he was doing. And then I really fell in love with it. I found it was the only place where I could feel, in the rehearsal room or listening to a soundtrack was the only time that I would laugh ‘til I cried or cried until I laughed and I came alive listening to Broadway.



And then as I got older and made it my career, and thinking about the legacy of people that I was wanting to join, my whole thing was I can't seek to be a part of the theater of yesterday. And then I started to become really curious about the people who built the art form.



And as a proud Jewish person, I was really moved by how many Jewish people were responsible for creating this thing, And that's the thing that stays with me now, is that I'm a part of a legacy of artists and a legacy of Jewish artists who built this incredible place to call home when nowhere else in the world would take them.



I mean, they would take them, but they would have to assimilate first, and in Broadway, they didn't have to. They could bring their cantorial music. They could bring their Jewish stories. They might have to change a couple of things, like pour cantorial melody into Porgy and Bess, but it was a place where Jewish values and Jewish stories and Jewish music could thrive without really assimilating to the point of removing the Judaism from them.

RK: Do you feel like you're bringing a similar energy to this show of being the most unvarnished version of yourself?



AA: Absolutely. I think that there's so much out there right now about how Jews die, and how Jews suffer, and there's not enough about how Jews live. So even if my show is not explicitly a Jewish show, I'm a Jewish person doing a show about how I live my life. That in and of itself is a show about Jewish joy and Jewish life.



I say in my Jewish Broadway show that when we say l’chaim, we're saying “to life”; we're not saying to resilience, we’re saying “to life.” And it's time that we as Jews start focusing more on how we live and less on how we die. And I say, you know, it's a call to action. Go live your life as Jews, whatever that means to you. This show is not a Jewish show, but as a Jewish person who is doing a show about how I live my life, I'm honoring that Jewish call to action of l’chaim.



RK: Is there anything else that you want to add?

AA: If there are people who have seen me do my shows dozens of times, come back because this is different. And if you've never seen me, I can't wait to meet you.