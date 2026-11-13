My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Wintry Mix Edition to Return to Club Cafe With December Brunch Show
The performance will take place on December 12.
Hope Henderson (an imaginary tv hostess) will bring her 1962 holiday special to The Napoleon Room on December 12, just in time to share the gift of satire. Hope Henderson, better known as Jo Brisbane, will be joined onstage by music director Misty Tinsel (aka Eden Casteel) and her sidekicks Candy Kringle (Ashley La Croix) and Taffy St. Nickleby (Jane Loutzenhiser).
'Hope for the Holidays' Wintry Mix Edition has enjoyed sold-out performances at New York's Don't Tell Mama, The Arctic Playhouse in Warwick, RI, The Moonshine Room at Club Café, and the mainstage at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Cape Cod. Brisbane, LaCroix and Loutzenhiser presented a version of The Hope Henderson Show at last year's Provincetown CabaretFest, titled 'Swingin' Thru The Seasons'. The trio also shared the spotlight at an earlier CabaretFest as members of The Vodka Stingers (a Stephen Sondheim/Stephen Schwartz revue).
Brunch at The Napoleon Room requires reservations. There is no drink minimum, and Club Café's delicious menu will be available. Doors open at 11 am, brunch show begins at 11:30 am.
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