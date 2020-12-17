HIROMI'S BLUE NOTE NEW YORK NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN Streaming Concert Announced

In addition to performing her series of holiday shows at Blue Note Tokyo, Japanese jazz pianist/composer Hiromi has announced a special benefit concert for Blue Note New York.

Joined by her Japanese audience in Tokyo, she will live stream a "Blue Note New York New Year's Eve Countdown" on December 31 at 11 PM EST. Hiromi has decided to donate all proceeds from this special event to Blue Note New York. Tickets are available for $20 at: https://www.showclix.com/event/hiromi-new-years-eve/tag/newyorkNYE