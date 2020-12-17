HIROMI'S BLUE NOTE NEW YORK NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN Streaming Concert Announced
Benefit concert to stream live on Thursday, December 31st.
In addition to performing her series of holiday shows at Blue Note Tokyo, Japanese jazz pianist/composer Hiromi has announced a special benefit concert for Blue Note New York.
Joined by her Japanese audience in Tokyo, she will live stream a "Blue Note New York New Year's Eve Countdown" on December 31 at 11 PM EST. Hiromi has decided to donate all proceeds from this special event to Blue Note New York. Tickets are available for $20 at: https://www.showclix.com/event/hiromi-new-years-eve/tag/newyorkNYEEver since the 2003 release of her debut Telarc CD, Another Mind, Hiromi has electrified audiences and critics east and west, with a creative energy that encompasses and eclipses the boundaries of jazz, classical and pop parameters; taking improvisation and composition to new heights of complexity and sophistication Hiromi's latest album, Spectrum, released October 4, 2019 on Telarc, a division of Concord Records, celebrates the maturity and depth that have enriched her composing and playing over the course of her 30s, years in which she's crisscrossed the globe thrilling audiences and embarked on collaborations with some of jazz's most inventive artists, including Simon Phillips, Anthony Jackson, Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Michel Camilo and Edmar Castañeda. The project was the 40-year-old pianist's first solo project since Place To Be, released in 2009. Critical acclaim for Hiromi's Spectrum Order Spectrum here: https://found.ee/HiromiSpectrum.