HAMILTON Stars Arjaye Christina and Nathan Haydel to Join THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

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The Laurie Beechman Theatre will present The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular, featuring special guest performers from Hamilton, Jersey Boys, and more!

Fresh off starring in Hamilton, Arjaye Christina and Nathan Haydel will join The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular to premiere a special holiday duet. Also joining the festivities is Grammy winner and America's Got Talent semifinalist Jonathan Arons. Rounding out the star-studded lineup are Catie Pires-Fernandes (Waitress), Kris Coleman (Jersey Boys), and Deon Oliverio (Tick, Tick... Boom!).

Step back in time with The Randy Andys for an evening of nostalgic cheer. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys, Alison Mahoney (The Food Network, Come from Away), Monica Blume (Dear Evan Hansen), and Sonia Roman (Fun Home), with the Matthew Everingham Trio, will "sweep you away to a sassy, brassy wonderland!" Featuring holiday hits from Bing to Mariah, Broadway starlets, and lush harmonies, guaranteed to enchant audiences from one to ninety-two.

The creative team is led by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director), Jessica McRoberts (Associate Director), Matthew Everingham (Music Supervisor), Gina Daugherty (Choreographer), and Katie Huff (Choreographer).

Conceived and produced by Alison Mahoney, with executive producer Gabrielle Ruiz and co-producer Daniel Schwait.

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