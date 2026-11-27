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Bilingual Broadway Collective will continue its monthly Bilingual Broadway Canta performance series on Tuesday, December 1st at The Red Eye in Hell's Kitchen. Hosted by Gizel Jimenez (Warriors) and Luis E. Mora (Bilingual Broadway Collective.) This series brings together NYC performers for an evening of music sung in Spanish. The evening celebrates the catalogue of Latin pop icon Jennifer Lopez.

Performers include Agustina Coretti, Samuel Garnica, Noah Noria, Endy Noir, Sue Allison Prado, Juan Calix Allison Cachay Narva, Facundo Agustín, Angelika Menendez, Adriana Aquino Andink, Abril López Ruiz, and Grammy Nominee YaYa Vargas (Miss YaYa.)

From 'On The Six' to 'The Jlo Show' on Paramount plus, Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo) is an American superstar born in the Bronx, New York. She rose to fame as a dancer and actress before becoming a global music icon with hits like 'No Me Ames' 'Jenny from the Block,' and 'On the Floor.'

Unlike a traditional cabaret or open mic, Bilingual Broadway Canta intentionally prioritizes community over competition. Audiences are encouraged to dance, sing along, cheer, and participate, creating an atmosphere where performers and audience members can experience the evening together.

Admission to Bilingual Broadway Canta is FREE. Attendees will have the opportunity to support Bilingual Broadway Collective through donations during the event.

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