Ginger Minj, Ann Hampton Callaway and More to Perform at 54 Below the Week of November 9

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From November 9 to November 14, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Ginger Minj, Ann Hampton Callaway and more.

Melodie Wolford: WAITING IN THE WINGS – NOVEMBER 9 AT 7PM

Melodie Wolford is a professional actress, singer, and dancer who has had the unenviable task of understudying 24 women during her career. Now, through song and story in Waiting In The Wings, Ms. Wolford shares her extraordinary experiences as a stand by to some incredible ladies including the late, great Chita Rivera.

Melodie Wolford is thrilled to be performing her one woman show at the iconic 54 Below. She recently performed her cabaret at The Triad and The Laurie Beechman Theatre to sell out crowds. Moving to NYC, Melodie was lucky enough to be cast in the national tour of 42nd Street that began her long career doing tap shows. Melodie has done over 100 musicals – but her favorite role has been Bea Asher in the revival of Ballroom. (You just might hear a few of those songs.) As a working New York actress, she has also appeared in films and numerous TV shows, including the obligatory “Law and Orders.” Her son, Alexander Craven, is a young composer/lyricist working with the marvelous Adam Guettel.

Directed by Richard Sabellico. Also joined by Stephen Purdy on piano, Alden Terry on bass/cello, and Adam Wolfe on drums. Mentored by KT Sullivan. Videography by Douglas DeMarco. Dress Designed by David Josef.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOLD IN PINK: A NIGHT OF STRENGTH AND EMPOWERMENT – NOVEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Step into a night where Broadway's boldest, brightest, and most fabulously pink characters take center stage for a cause that truly matters. Hosted at the iconic 54 Below, this electrifying cabaret celebrates the power of femininity, resilience, and community with a vibrant tribute to breast cancer awareness. Featuring show-stopping numbers from beloved musicals like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Wicked, and more, the evening brings together a group of performers embodying the spirit, humor, and heart of Broadway's most unforgettable pink icons. From bubbly optimism to fierce determination, each song tells a story of strength—mirroring the journeys of those impacted by breast cancer. This is more than a concert—it's a celebration, a fundraiser, and a call to action. Join us for a night of music, empowerment, and solidarity as we raise our voices (and a little glitter) in support of breast cancer awareness and research.

Directed and produced by Drea Campo, wear your pink, bring your love of Broadway, and be part of an unforgettable evening where every note makes a difference.

Assistant direction by Chloe Petterson. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Donate to the American Cancer Society here.

Featuring Ireyssa Cardona, Jianna Caro, Olivia Demarco, Ryan Doyle, Ethan Garrepy, Cydney Gleckner, Callie Henrysen, Maureen Henshaw, Reese Humphries, Ainsley Martell, Emmie Pack, Ella Vakiner, Sam Wooley, and Laura Zoog.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ginger Minj: THE BROAD'S WAY – NOVEMBER 10 AT 7PM

Get ready for a night of wit, charm, and powerhouse vocals as the incomparable Ginger Minj makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut! Known for her stunning performances on “RuPauls Drag Race,” her scene-stealing roles in film and television, and her undeniable talent as a singer and storyteller, Ginger is set to take the stage in an unforgettable evening of music, comedy, and heart.

Featuring special guest Douglas Goodhart, Carrie St. Louis, and more stars to be announced!

Ginger Minj is a seasoned entertainer with a background in musical theater, comedy, and live performance, who captured international attention on “RuPaul's Drag Race” most recently as the winner “All Stars” Season 10, where her sharp wit, dynamic stage presence, and powerful vocals have cemented her as one of the most dominant and memorable contestants ever.

With a voice that effortlessly blends Broadway bravado with Southern soul, Ginger will deliver a dazzling mix of show tunes, pop hits, and hilarious personal stories that showcase her signature blend of camp and charisma. Whether it's belting out a classic ballad or delivering a side-splitting anecdote, Ginger promises a night that is as glamorous as it is heartfelt.

Born and raised in Florida, Ginger's passion for performance began at a young age, leading her to a career that blends drag with Broadway-style theatrics. She has released multiple albums, and most recently some iconic Broadway cover songs such as “Defying Gravity” and “Fabulous Baby” — showcasing her signature blend of Southern charm, heartfelt storytelling, and comedy-driven musicality.

A true showbiz chameleon, Ginger Minj continues to tour internationally, bringing her unique mix of humor, music, and drag excellence to audiences worldwide. Last year she produced, wrote, and starred alongside Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál in the critically acclaimed and wildly successful Hokus Pokus Live tour across 321 cities in North America.

Her talents extend beyond the stage, with notable film and TV appearances, including Netflix's Dumplin' and Disney's Hocus Pocus 2. Whether belting out a ballad, delivering a cutting one-liner, or embodying a character on screen, she remains a force in the entertainment industry, constantly redefining what it means to be a drag superstar.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CO-STARS OR DATING? – NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Sometimes performers have incredible chemistry with their co-stars. Is that all acting or could it be that they have something going on off-stage? Tonight, our talented group of performers will be singing classic duets from across the musical theatre canon. Meanwhile you, the audience, will vote on whether each group of performers were co-stars at one point, or if they're a real-life couple outside of the theater.

Produced by Noah Simau (54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda). Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Madison Ablin, Makaila Anderson, Noah Baez, Ricky Bizzaro, Cwen, Van Eveslage, Tori Greenlaw, Madison Rose Gunn, Matt Gunn, Emily Harajda, Wyatt Hatfield, Gabriela Henriquez, Gina Karkoski, Ryan Edward Kim, Jason Korn, Tyler LaPointe, Cassie Miller, Mason Naman, Lucette Ow, Noah Simau, Hanako Stepper, and Vinny Supp.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway: HERE'S TO LIFE – NOVEMBER 11 – 14 AT 7PM

The performance on Nov 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Don't miss Here's to Life, the new, uplifting show by Tony-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. With her award-winning trio, Callaway dazzles us with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life's richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals. Come and see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

The band will be led by music director Billy Stritch on the piano. Joined by Martin Wind on bass and Tim Horner on drums.

Featuring Drama Desk nominee John Bucchino (A Catered Affair, Matters of the Heart) on Nov 11 only and Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Anastasia, Miss Saigon, Baby) on Nov 11 only.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PATHWAYS: A NEW MUSICAL BY ETHAN CLARK DAVIS AND RYAN P. KENNEDY – NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Inspired by the International Baccalaureate's “Eight Ways of Knowing” concept, Pathways is a musical dramedy from composer Ethan Clark Davis and librettist/lyricist Ryan P. Kennedy, with additional material contributed by Matthew Sullivan.

The show follows eight twentysomethings gathering at the Lake Michigan home of their friend Amy on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death. As they reconnect, they are forced to confront the challenges of grief while navigating the many hardships and uncertainties of early adulthood. Featuring a rich, character-driven score, Pathways explores the paths we took to get where we are and the paths we must take to get where we're going. Directed by Ethan Shavelson. Produced by Annie Brown, with music direction by Ben Vazzana. Orchestrations by Asher Shectman and Juan Aguirre.

Featuring Braden Allison, Carolyn Burch, Olivia Busche, Willow Dougherty, Avery Horton, Noelle Johnson, Ryan P. Kennedy, Sarah Lepre, Ellistaire Perry, Scott Silagy, Lucy Stearns, and Keiran Varian.

Joined by Miko Hare on guitar, Riku Korenaga on violin, Peter Roefaro on drums, Matthew Sullivan on bass guitar, Bradley Viktor on cello, and Ben Vazzana on piano.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARTIN BONVENTRE: SWINGIN' IN A NEW DIMENSION – NOVEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

“At 34, Martin has a lot of future ahead of him—and from where I stand, all of it looks great.” — Will Friedwald, author and jazz journalist

Martin Bonventre returns to the New York stage with Swingin' in a New Dimension, a high-energy night of classic songs driven by rhythm, movement, and storytelling. A charismatic baritone and natural showman, Bonventre brings the Great American Songbook and golden-age musical theatre to life with the swagger of a nightclub performer and the precision of a theatre artist.

Featuring selections from Golden Boy, She Loves Me, and timeless standards, the evening builds from intimate moments to full-throttle swing, backed by a band of top New York musicians. Fresh off multiple sold-out shows at The Green Room 42 and a sold-out album release at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Bonventre delivers a performance that blurs the line between cabaret, concert, and night out.

Featuring special guests Patty Anne Irwin (Magic School Bus national tour) and Lindsay Rose. With Jason Yeager on piano.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BURN BOOK CABARET – NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

The Burn Book Cabaret is a celebration of musical theatre's meanest moments, starring Broadway veterans and rising stars alike. From Mean Girls to Heathers, Audrey II to Amber Von Tussle, these are the characters that say the quiet part out loud.

Whether you're here for the gleeful chaos of “Candy Store,” or the fiery unraveling of “World Burn,” The Burn Book Cabaret welcomes those who agree that the villain is the most fun role to play. Expect sharp wit, spectacular vocals, and at least one number that will make you feel a little guilty for cheering. You won't want to miss this night of Broadway havoc.

Directed and produced by Rebecca May Ristow, tonight you can sit with us. Music direction by Analise Levesque.

Featuring Aaron Alcaraz, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Brianna Galligan, Gabriela Henriquez, Brenna Kellem, Caroline Moore, Stephen Nickisch, Faith Northcutt, Izzy Oyler, Sophie Pettaway, Caroline Portner, Josh Shepard, Paige Smallwood, David Socolar, Jason Eric Testa, and Margot May Waldron. Also joined by Marty Isenberg on bass, Julius LaFlamme on piano, Shun Lopez on drums, and Kammy Yedor on guitar.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. Featuring Hannah Bank, Leah Corcoran, Cooper Grodin, Ben Jones, Jillian Mitchell, MOIPEI, Izaya Perrier, Diane Phelan, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

PATHWAYS: A NEW MUSICAL BY ETHAN CLARK DAVIS AND RYAN P. KENNEDY November 11 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway: HERE'S TO LIFE November 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets 33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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