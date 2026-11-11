Gabriela Torres to Perform IN MY OWN KEY at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local will present NYC-based actor, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and composer Gabriela Sofia Torres in In My Own Key: An Eclectic Evening of Original Music, Improvisation, and Songs That Shaped Me on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

In fulfillment of her graduation requirements from The New School's Master of Music: Performer-Composer program, Gabriela brings her eclectic musical world to The Green Room 42 for an intimate and dynamic evening celebrating the sounds, songs, and influences that have shaped her as an artist. Featuring original compositions, improvised music, and selections spanning jazz, pop, rock, video game music, and beyond, the performance moves freely between genres and styles, bringing together personally meaningful songs alongside new and spontaneous musical explorations. Blending theatricality, storytelling, and experimental sounds, Gabriela invites audiences into a musical portrait of her evolving voice as a performer and composer.

Gabriela Sofia Torres in In My Own Key: An Eclectic Evening of Original Music, Improvisation, and Songs That Shaped Me plays at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $30, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/booking/6K5xAzrlabf05t6poP1v.

MORE ABOUT GABRIELA SOFIA TORRES

Gabriela Sofia Torres is a NYC-based actor, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and composer. She is a second-year graduate student at The New School in the Performer-Composer Master's program through the School of the Performing Arts and a graduate of NYU Steinhardt, where she studied Vocal Performance and Journalism in the Print/Online track. She has performed at The Green Room 42, Don't Tell Mama, OS NYC, Arnold Hall, The Pocket, and 54 Below.

Originally from Orlando, Florida, Gabriela began her professional career performing in regional theatre in her hometown and attending summer intensives at Broadway Artists Alliance and MN Acting Studio. Her favorite theatrical credits include Carrie in Carrie the Musical, Maria in West Side Story, Fantine in Les Misérables, Fiona in Shrek the Musical, and Rizzo in Grease.

As a composer and storyteller, Gabriela blends nerd culture, jazz, pop, rock, and video game music to create narrative-driven songs inspired by fictional worlds, characters, and original stories. Her work incorporates unique vocal melodies, extended vocal techniques, and experimental sounds using piano, melodica, and QChord. Balancing dark satire with unapologetic absurdity and sincerity, she embraces genre-hopping and theatricality to create performances that invite audiences to laugh, cry, and question their concern all at once.

In addition to her performance career, Gabriela has built an audience of over 40,000 followers on TikTok, where she creates satirical videos about internet fandoms, pop culture, and her everyday life.

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Established in 2017, The Green Room 42 is a premiere NYC destination for live music, cabaret, and entertainment. This September, The Green Room 42 is expanding beyond its longtime home at YOTEL Times Square with a new location at Hudson Local inside the Ink48 Hotel. With two locations, The Green Room 42 will continue to deliver the intimate artist-to-audience experience that has defined the venue since its opening, while bringing that same magic to a new stage.

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