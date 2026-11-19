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In celebration of John Kander's 100th birthday, J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will open its seventh season with a revival of Flora, the Red Menace, Kander and Fred Ebb's first Broadway collaboration. To mark Kander's centennial, the company is announcing the production ahead of its full season reveal. The musical will run April 15–25, 2027, at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, between Eighth and Ninth Avenues.

Before Cabaret and Chicago, Kander and Ebb made their Broadway debut as a team with Flora, the Red Menace in 1965. Based on Lester Atwell's novel Love Is Just Around the Corner, the musical features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by David Thompson, with an original book by George Abbott and Robert Russell. Liza Minnelli won her first Tony Award for playing Flora in the original Broadway production.

Executive Producer Jim Jimirro said, “We're thrilled to celebrate our birthday boy's centennial with Flora, the Red Menace, John Kander and Fred Ebb's first Broadway collaboration and the show that catapulted Liza Minnelli to stardom. This will be the first time New York audiences have seen Flora in 40 years! We had such a good time working with John on Zorba a few years ago, and we can't wait to reunite with him.”

Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider added, “You would be hard pressed to find a Broadway debut that was as monumental in talent as Flora, The Red Menace. For only 87 performances, audiences got to hear star-to-be Liza Minnelli belt out an embarrassing riches of musical theater brilliance: “Sing Happy,” “All I Need Is One Good Break,” and “A Quiet Thing,” to name just a few. We could not be happier to reintroduce New York audiences to this masterful work.”

In Depression-era New York, aspiring fashion illustrator Flora Mezaros is determined to find work and make a life of her own. Then she falls for Harry, a firebrand who believes in giving Flora a very different kind of life. With a paycheck finally within reach and Harry asking her to take a stand, Flora has to decide what she believes and what she's willing to risk for it.

Flora, the Red Menace is produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

J2 Spotlight will announce the other two mainstage musicals soon. Creative team, casting, and ticket details for Flora, the Red Menace will follow. For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

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