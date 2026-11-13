Ethan Mathias to Return to The Green Room 42 with WAIT 'TIL YOU SEE WHAT'S NEXT

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This Sunday, November 15th at 1:00 PM. Ethan Mathias, the 17-year-old baritone who won the 2026 MAC Award for New York Debut – Male, brings his solo show 'Wait 'Til You See What's Next' back to The Green Room 42. Eric Michael Gillett directs, and Michael Lavine is the musical director and accompanist. Tickets for the show: $19-$59 (there is No Minimum); and there will be a livestream $32.75.

The show moves from Sondheim's 'If You Can Find Me, I'm Here' and Maury Yeston's 'Getting Tall' to Craig Carnelia's 'Come On Snow' and a Handel aria from 1737. Mathias scats through 'The Joint Is Really Jumpin' at Carnegie Hall,' leads a Beatles sing-along and duets with Lavine on 'I Can See It' from The Fantasticks. The title song, by Jason Robert Brown, is also included.

The collaboration began with sheet music, not singing. At a symposium on sheet music collecting at Don't Tell Mama, Lavine — one of the country's foremost private collectors — mentioned he could use help cataloguing his archive. Soon after, an email arrived from Mathias offering to come in and help. Lavine asked to music-direct Mathias's next show and brought in Gillett, his longtime collaborator.

Ethan Mathias grew up in Michigan and moved to New York City at the age of 12. His first solo show, 'Outside the Lines' (Don't Tell Mama, 2025), earned him the MAC Award and a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Debut Show as well as a Pomranz Performance Grant from the American Songbook Association, which funded the development of 'Wait 'Til You See What's Next.' He trained in the Precollege Voice program at Manhattan School of Music, and at Michael Feinstein's Songbook Academy. He was also a Junior Cabaret Fellow at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference, attended the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and is a fellow with the Flutie Foundation. On screen, he appeared opposite Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe on NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. He is currently at Mannes School of Music at The New School, where he studies classical voice with Arthur Levy. Last month he also appears in Elysian Fields, a new Off-Broadway musical. Web: ethanmathias.com

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming