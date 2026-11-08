Ethan Mathias Take The Stage At The Green Room 42

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sunday, November 15th at 1:00 PM. Ethan Mathias, the 17-year-old baritone who won the 2026 MAC Award for New York Debut – Male, brings his solo show 'Wait 'Til You See What's Next' back to The Green Room 42 (Yotel Hotel 570 Tenth Avenue (between 42nd - 41st Street), New York, NY. Eric Michael Gillett directs, and Michael Lavine is the musical director and accompanist.

Since the last show, Mathias has started college at Mannes School of Music, appeared Off Broadway in the production of Elysian Fields – A New Musical, and been named a finalist for the 2nd Annual REP Awards for the second year in a row. The REP Awards will be presented Saturday, November 21 at Don't Tell Mama, six days after this show.

The show moves from Sondheim's 'If You Can Find Me, I'm Here' and Maury Yeston's 'Getting Tall' to Craig Carnelia's 'Come On Snow' and a Handel aria from 1737. Mathias scats through 'The Joint Is Really Jumpin' at Carnegie Hall,' leads a Beatles sing-along and duets with Lavine on 'I Can See It' from The Fantasticks. The title song, by Jason Robert Brown, is also included.

'I love all kinds of music, from Handel and Sondheim to the Great American Songbook and Elton John, and I don't think you should have to pick,' says Mathias. 'This show is my chance to sing all of it in one afternoon and tell people why I love it. I'm so grateful I get to do it with Michael and Eric.'

The collaboration began with sheet music, not singing. Mathias volunteered to help Lavine — one of the country's foremost private collectors — catalogue his archive, and Lavine only later discovered he could sing. Lavine, who says he rarely takes on acts, calls it 'the best act I've ever worked on.' Gillett adds: 'It's a wow of a voice and his maturity goes way, way beyond his years, yet he still brings a kid's sense of wonder to the work.'

Tickets for the show: $19-$59 (there is no minimum), and there will be a livestream for $32.75. For an Advance Ticket Discount for the show, use code FALL26 for 25% off. Tickets can be purchased: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/showdetails/TyD41iPjTdoLI3fMIZL2/1Cr7VDeVxMsEMFDhW3WN

About Ethan Mathias & The Creative Team

Ethan Mathias grew up in Michigan and moved to New York City at the age of 12. His first solo show, 'Outside the Lines' (Don't Tell Mama, 2025), earned him the MAC Award and a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Debut Show as well as a Pomranz Performance Grant from the American Songbook Association, which funded the development of 'Wait 'Til You See What's Next.' He trained in the Precollege Voice program at Manhattan School of Music, and at Michael Feinstein's Songbook Academy. He was also a Junior Cabaret Fellow at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference, attended the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and is a fellow with the Flutie Foundation. On screen, he appeared opposite Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe on NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. He is currently a college freshman at Mannes School of Music at The New School, where he studies classical voice with Arthur Levy. Last month he appeared in the Actors' Equity Showcase production of Elysian Fields Off-Broadway, and he is a two-time REP Awards finalist. In December, he joins Urban Stages' Winter Rhythms 2026. Web: ethanmathias.com

Eric Michael Gillett (Director) has won six MAC Awards as a performer and director, along with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Dick Gallagher Award and the American Songbook Association's first Darrell Henline Award. He has directed cabaret and concert acts for Mandy Gonzalez, Jessie Mueller, Karen Akers, Tovah Feldshuh, Jarrod Spector and KT Sullivan, among many others. He spent a dozen years as Ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and conceived and directed the 2010–11 Big Apple Circus. (ericmichaelgillett.com)

Michael Lavine (Musical Director) is a pianist, vocal coach and archivist of the American musical theatre, and one of the world's leading private sheet music collectors. He hosts and music-directs tribute evenings at 54 Below and was musical director of the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for 15 years. His Lost Broadway and More CD series records Broadway stars singing songs from his collection that had never been captured on disc. (michaellavine.net)

Reviewers are invited.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming