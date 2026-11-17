"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Elizabeth Bedley to Perform COME FLY WITH ME at So & So's in Hell's Kitchen
The performance will take place on November 17.
Elizabeth Bedley will perform Come Fly with Me: An Evening with Elizabeth Bedley at So & So's in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. The performance is sold out.
A South Florida native and graduate of NYU Steinhardt, Bedley has performed in New York and beyond. With Come Fly with Me, she celebrates the people and experiences that helped her find her way to the stage.
Come Fly with Me is produced by Zachary Hausman and directed by Scott Wojcik. Music director and pianist Noah Turner leads the band, with Ben Fortunato on guitar, Lindsay Rosenberg on bass, and Spencer Sher on drums. Katie Mae will photograph the performance, and Quinn Dailey will serve as videographer.
Behind a blue door at 302 West 52nd Street, just off Eighth Avenue, So & So's is a neighborhood piano bar and restaurant at Romer Hell's Kitchen. The club serves dinner and cocktails alongside live performances by Broadway artists and emerging musicians. Programming runs Tuesday through Saturday and includes Schticky Fingers, a weekly piano sing-along where guests can request their favorite songs.
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