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54 Below will present Eden Plepler in “My Holiday Songbook” on Tuesday, December 15 at 9:30 pm. Following her sold-out 54 Below debut in June, actor and vocalist Plepler returns with a cozy, heartfelt evening of the songs that have become the soundtrack to her holiday season. Blending jazz, Broadway, and timeless holiday standards, each reimagined in her own style, Plepler also pays tribute to the legendary Jewish composers whose music has helped define the holidays for generations. From Mariah Carey's “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)” and the sultry classic “Santa Baby” to beloved Disney holiday favorites, My Holiday Songbook is festive, intimate, and uniquely her own.

Eden Plepler is joined by musical director Dr. Steven K. Mann, who has served as her voice teacher and mentor since she was thirteen years old, and by special guests Brynn Cartelli, winner of Season 14 of NBC's The Voice, and Olivia Katz.

EDEN PLEPLER

Eden Plepler is a musician and actor born and raised in New York City. This December, she can also be seen as Cinderella in Cinderella: A New York Panto, written by Tim Murray, presented by Bleecker Street Panto at the Sheen Center on Bleecker Street. She made a sold-out 54 Below debut in June 2026 with Songs That Carried Me, and has headlined solo cabaret shows at The Green Room 42 (The Soundtrack of My Life) and The Jazz Club at Aman New York. She has also performed as a soloist at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala with a band led by Paul Shaffer. While at NYU, she played Sara in Barbra Streisand at Playwrights Horizons Theater School, and she played Leonora in a reading of Daughters of the Ruling Class at The Tank NYC. She attended the Horace Mann School in the Bronx before earning her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance (Musical Theatre) from NYU Steinhardt. Eden interned at The Public Theater and served on The New Victory Theater's Teen Board, reflecting her early commitment to the performing arts both onstage and behind the scenes.

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