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Solaria Entertainment will launch its new concert series with A Very Merry Situation, a holiday program featuring Broadway vocalist Eddie Noel Rodríguez and a live string quartet. Performances take place Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Grace & St. Paul's Church, 123 West 71st Street, Manhattan.

Created by Bronx-based violinist and artistic director James Teal, the series brings Broadway singers into an intimate setting with live strings and candlelight. The inaugural program draws on the nostalgia of holiday films, with music from Home Alone and The Polar Express alongside Christmas classics including 'Winter Wonderland,' 'The Christmas Song' and 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.'

Rodríguez made his Broadway debut in Hadestown, where his credits include the Workers Chorus and understudying Hades and Hermes. His national touring credits include Hadestown and On Your Feet! Originally from Puerto Rico, he brings a background in musical theatre to this program of seasonal songs.

The string quartet features James Teal and Adam von Housen on violin, Dwayne Beach on viola, and Sandro Sidamonidze on cello. The program includes selections for quartet alone as well as songs featuring Rodríguez.

The concert grew out of an idea Teal began developing two years ago through conversations with fellow artists. A Very Merry Situation introduces Solaria's series to audiences with an evening designed for friends, families and holiday outings on the Upper West Side.

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