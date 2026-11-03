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Drag Stars Marcia Marcia Marcia and Julian Sewell to Star in THE ONE ABOUT SANTA at Green Room 42

The holiday parody of SEX AND THE CITY is written by Camden Garcia, directed by Nate Patten, and features Micaela Lamas as Carrie.

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Drag Stars Marcia Marcia Marcia and Julian Sewell to Star in THE ONE ABOUT SANTA at Green Room 42

RuPaul's Drag Race star Marty Lauter, also known as Marcia Marcia Marcia, and viral sensation Julian Sewell will star in The One About Santa, a Christmas parody of Sex and the City, at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7pm.

Written by Camden Garcia (Hacks) and directed by Nate Patten (September Davis: Apology Tour), the one-night-only production promises a comedic take on the popular television series and the holiday season.

The cast features Julian Sewell (Spelling Bee) as Samantha, Marty Lauter (Cabaret) as Charlotte, Camden Garcia (Hacks) as Miranda and Micaela Lamas (Dear Evan Hansen) as Carrie.

Also appearing are Jack Cahill-Lemme (Moulin Rouge!) as Santa and other characters, and Edson Montenegro (No Contact) as Steve and additional roles.

Described as a seasonal, sassy and irreverent send-up of Sex and the City and all things Christmas, The One About Santa brings the series' familiar characters into a holiday-themed theatrical parody.

The One About Santa will be performed December 5 at 7pm at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

Tickets are on sale now through The Green Room 42.

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