Dee Dee Bridgewater, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Jeff Harnar and More Set for Birdland in November

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Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their programming for November 9–22, 2026, featuring performances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Jeff Harnar, Houston Person, Frankie Moreno, and more.

The upcoming schedule will also feature Tedd Firth Big Band, Jason Marshall Quartet, Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas, Troy Roberts Quartet, Junko Yagami, and Evan Palazzo & Friends.

Returning engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Ehud Asherie Trio, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See the full schedule below.

November 9–10: Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Birdland Theater | Monday–Tuesday, 5:30 & 8:30 PM

Grammy Award winner Vince Giordano and his 11-piece ensemble, The Nighthawks, return to Birdland Theater with their recreation of 1920s jazz. The band has contributed music to productions including Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Aviator, The Cotton Club, and Café Society.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial-view tables, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 9: Jeff Harnar – I KNOW THINGS NOW: My Life in Sondheim's Words

Birdland Jazz Club | Monday, 7:00 PM

Jeff Harnar returns with his BroadwayWorld Award-winning show I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words, exploring his experiences through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim.

Joined by musical director and pianist Jon Weber, bassist Steve Doyle, and drummer Ray Marchica, Harnar performs selections from Follies, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Road Show, Dick Tracy, Passion, Company, and more.

The show, which received Sondheim's personal endorsement, was recorded as a MAC Award-winning album by PS Classics. This encore performance will be dedicated to the memory of its director, Sondra Lee, who died in February 2026.

Tickets: $60 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 9: Tedd Firth Big Band

Birdland Jazz Club | Monday, 9:30 PM

Pianist, arranger, and musical director Tedd Firth brings his big band to Birdland for a one-set engagement.

Firth has collaborated with Barbara Cook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Maureen McGovern, Marilyn Maye, Joshua Bell, and numerous jazz artists. He served as musical director for the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods and Michael Feinstein's Jazz and Popular Song concert series at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

His arrangements have been performed by major American symphony orchestras and artists including Bernadette Peters and Liza Minnelli.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 10: Houston Person Quintet – 92nd Birthday Celebration

Birdland Jazz Club | Tuesday, 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Tenor saxophonist Houston Person celebrates his 92nd birthday with two performances at Birdland.

With a recording career spanning more than six decades, Person has worked with Etta Jones, Lena Horne, Joey DeFrancesco, Ron Carter, Horace Silver, and Richard "Groove" Holmes.

The performances will showcase his signature blues-influenced jazz style.

Tickets: $50 tables / $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 11–14: Dee Dee Bridgewater

Birdland Jazz Club | Wednesday–Thursday, 7:00 & 9:30 PM; Friday–Saturday, 8:30 & 10:30 PM

Three-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater returns to Birdland for a four-night engagement.

With more than five decades in music, Bridgewater has released 25 albums as a leader and earned eight Grammy nominations. Her career also includes acting credits, including an appearance in the film adaptation of The Wiz.

She will be joined by Carmen Staaf on piano, Amina Scott on bass, and Shirazette Tinnin on drums.

Tickets: $50 tables / $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 11: David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Birdland Theater | Wednesday, 5:30 PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band continues its weekly Birdland residency, now in its 26th year.

Inspired by jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, and Jelly Roll Morton, the ensemble features a rotating lineup of musicians that has included Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, Ehud Asherie, and Marion Felder.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 11: Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Jimmy Bruno & Ed Cherry

Birdland Theater | Wednesday, 8:30 PM

Guitarist Frank Vignola continues his weekly Guitar Night series with special guests Jimmy Bruno and Ed Cherry.

Vignola, who has performed with artists including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, and Les Paul, leads a quartet featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman.

The weekly series features jazz standards and guest guitarists.

The performance will also stream live at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 12: The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Birdland Theater | Thursday, 5:30 & 8:30 PM

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band returns for its weekly engagement.

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, the group has performed on international stages and contributed to films including Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Café Society, and A Rainy Day in New York.

The ensemble features Fowkes on piano and vocals, Wettenhall on trumpet and vocals, Tom Abbott on clarinet, Harvey Tibbs on trombone, Josh Dunn on banjo, Brian Nalepka on bass and vocals, and Kevin Dorn on drums.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 13: The Birdland Big Band

Birdland Jazz Club | Friday, 5:30 PM

The Birdland Big Band continues its Friday residency, performing a mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music.

The ensemble regularly welcomes guest musicians from television bands and major touring acts, bringing together a rotating roster of performers for its weekly concerts.

Tickets: $45 tables / $35 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 13–14: Troy Roberts Quartet – A Tribute to Stanley Turrentine

Birdland Theater | Friday–Saturday, 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Two-time Grammy nominee Troy Roberts pays tribute to tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine with a weekend engagement at Birdland Theater.

The Australian-born saxophonist has performed with artists including Jeff "Tain" Watts, Joey DeFrancesco, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Christian McBride, Dave Douglas, and Kurt Elling.

Roberts' work incorporates influences from jazz, gospel, Indian classical music, West African traditions, Venezuelan merengue, and contemporary classical music.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 14: Ehud Asherie Trio

Birdland Jazz Club | Saturday, 5:30 PM

Pianist Ehud Asherie performs with bassist John Webber and drummer Kenny Washington.

Known for his interpretations of swing, stride, and Brazilian music, Asherie has collaborated with Cécile McLorin Salvant, Wycliffe Gordon, Catherine Russell, Harry Allen, and John Pizzarelli.

His recordings include 13 albums as a leader, and his playing can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack to HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 15: Jason Marshall Quartet

Birdland Jazz Club | Sunday, 5:30 PM

Baritone saxophonist Jason Marshall brings his quartet to Birdland for an evening of bebop.

Marshall has performed with Roy Hargrove, Aretha Franklin, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Chaka Khan, Abdullah Ibrahim, Kurt Elling, The Roots, and the Mingus Big Band.

His recordings as a leader include Overt Negritude, Sign the Book, Joy Unspeakable, and New Beginnings. He has also taught at Montclair State University, The New School, and Jazz House Kids.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 15: Junko Yagami – Pop Meets Jazz on Route 66

Birdland Theater | Sunday, 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Japanese singer-songwriter Junko Yagami brings Pop Meets Jazz on Route 66 to Birdland Theater.

A major figure in Japanese pop music since the late 1970s, Yagami has released nearly 30 albums and was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

Her Birdland performance will explore the musical mythology of Route 66, combining her best-known songs with American classics.

Tickets: $50 tables / $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 15: The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland Jazz Club | Sunday, 8:30 & 10:30 PM

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, presents an evening of Latin jazz big band repertoire.

Featuring a rotating ensemble of New York musicians, the orchestra performs arrangements highlighting the rhythmic and harmonic traditions of Latin jazz.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 16–17: Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Birdland Theater | Monday–Tuesday, 5:30 & 8:30 PM

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks return for another two-night engagement celebrating the jazz sounds of the 1920s and 1930s.

Led by Grammy-winning musician Vince Giordano, the 11-piece ensemble recreates the music of the early jazz era using period instruments and arrangements. The band has contributed to numerous film and television soundtracks, including Boardwalk Empire and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial-view tables, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 16: Frankie Moreno

Birdland Jazz Club | Monday, 7:00 PM

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Frankie Moreno brings his genre-spanning performance to Birdland for one night.

A former child performer who appeared on Star Search at age 10, Moreno has since performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Hollywood Bowl.

His career includes 18 Top Ten albums, nine No. 1 albums, and five Las Vegas Headliner of the Year awards. He has collaborated with Joshua Bell, toured with Sugarland and Billy Currington, and served as musical director for Air Supply.

Tickets: $75 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 16: Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Birdland Jazz Club | Monday, 9:30 PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party continues its weekly residency at Birdland.

The open-mic variety show welcomes Broadway performers, jazz musicians, dancers, comedians, and emerging artists for an evening of spontaneous performances.

Caruso hosts the event, accompanied by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

Tickets: $35 tables / $25 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 17–21: Maria Schneider Orchestra

Birdland Jazz Club | Tuesday–Thursday, 7:00 & 9:30 PM; Friday–Saturday, 8:30 & 10:30 PM

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning composer and arranger Maria Schneider returns to Birdland for a five-night engagement.

Schneider's work spans jazz and classical music, with 14 Grammy nominations across multiple categories.

Her recent projects include American Crow: A Narrative in Notes and Frames, inspired by her lifelong interest in birds, and Data Lords, the 2020 double album that was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

An NEA Jazz Master since 2019, Schneider recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her debut recording, Evanescence, at Town Hall.

Tickets: $50 tables / $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 18: David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Birdland Theater | Wednesday, 5:30 PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band returns for another installment of its long-running Wednesday residency.

The ensemble celebrates traditional jazz through the music of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Bix Beiderbecke, and their contemporaries.

Led by tuba player David Ostwald, the rotating group has featured musicians including Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, Ehud Asherie, and Marion Felder.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 18: Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Bria Skonberg

Birdland Theater | Wednesday, 8:30 PM

Frank Vignola welcomes trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg for the November 18 edition of his weekly Guitar Night series.

Vignola leads his quartet featuring Ted Rosenthal on piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on bass, and Alex Raderman on drums, performing jazz standards and arrangements alongside special guests.

The concert will also stream live at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 19: The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Birdland Theater | Thursday, 5:30 & 8:30 PM

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band continues its Thursday residency at Birdland Theater.

Led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes, the ensemble performs traditional New Orleans jazz and has appeared on concert stages throughout the United States and Europe.

The group includes Tom Abbott, Harvey Tibbs, Josh Dunn, Brian Nalepka, and Kevin Dorn.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 20: The Birdland Big Band

Birdland Jazz Club | Friday, 5:30 PM

The Birdland Big Band returns for its weekly Friday performance, featuring an eclectic repertoire of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music.

The ensemble regularly features guest musicians from television orchestras and touring bands.

Tickets: $45 tables / $35 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 20–22: Evan Palazzo & Friends

Birdland Theater | Friday–Sunday, 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Pianist Evan Palazzo, co-founder of The Hot Sardines, brings his trio to Birdland Theater for a weekend of jazz standards and selections from the Great American Songbook.

Palazzo's work with The Hot Sardines has included performances at Joe's Pub and Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing, as well as international tours.

The engagement will feature interpretations of classic jazz repertoire alongside special guests.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 21: Ehud Asherie Trio

Birdland Jazz Club | Saturday, 5:30 PM

Ehud Asherie returns with bassist John Webber and drummer Kenny Washington for another Saturday evening performance.

The pianist's style combines swing, stride, and Brazilian influences, drawing on his experience performing with artists including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Wycliffe Gordon, Catherine Russell, and John Pizzarelli.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 22: Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas

Birdland Jazz Club | Sunday, 5:30 PM

Trumpeter, composer, and vocalist Wayne Tucker brings his band The Bad Mothas to Birdland.

Tucker's music combines jazz, soul, R&B, and contemporary influences. He has performed with artists including Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cyrille Aimée, Taylor Swift, David Crosby, Elvis Costello, Ne-Yo, and The Roots.

His recordings include When I Was a Child, Wake Up and See the Sun, and Encouragement.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 22: The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland Jazz Club | Sunday, 8:30 & 10:30 PM

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of saxophonist David DeJesus, returns with a program celebrating the Latin jazz big band tradition.

Featuring a rotating lineup of New York musicians, the orchestra explores classic arrangements and rhythmic styles from across Latin jazz.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

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