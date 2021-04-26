Deborah Silver & Dennis Lambert Release Celebrity-Packed COVID-19 BLUES As Major Fundraiser

With the whole world battling the current pandemic, two extraordinary musicians from Boca Raton have come together to write and record the inspirational COVID-19 BLUES. Deborah Silver, #1 Billboard jazz vocalist, and Dennis Lambert, the 12-time GRAMMY nominated songwriter, are today releasing a celebrity-packed remix of the recording with 100 percent of all sales going to The Actors Fund (https://actorsfund.org) and Jazz Foundation of America (https://jazzfoundation.org).

"The music community has been hit particularly hard by this pandemic, and both charitable organizations are currently helping those in our industry who are struggling with COVID, so this is our way to support fellow artists and many others during this difficult time," says Silver, who came up with this concept during her 58 days of isolation while recovering from the virus. Hailed by Quincy Jones for her "strong and sultry vocals (that) are seductive and soul-soothing," Silver is the 2020 Broadway World Best Commercial Recording Award Winner, whose best-selling albums include Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards and Pure Silver.

"Our goal is to have musicians and performers across all genres record the COVID-19 BLUES for distribution on all music platforms with an accompanying video," adds Lambert, who has helmed hit records for The Four Tops, Dusty Springfield, Glen Campbell, and more.

Among the artists who have donated their time and talent to perform on the remix are Tony Orlando, Melissa Manchester, Tom Wopat, Billy Gilman, Susan Anton, Casey Abrams, Siedah Garrett, Lisa Fisher, Allan Harris, Melissa Errico, the Sharpe Family Singers, Bernard Fowler, Daniel Emmet, Nita Whitaker, Luba Mason, Tony Tavares, Chubby Tavares, J.D. Nicholas, N'Kenge, and Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

In addition, many members of the general public-especially healthcare workers-contributed video segments to this remix of COVID-19 BLUES, with clips coming from Key West to India. Also heard on the recording are drummer Steve Jordan, Alan Palanker on keyboards, guitarist Ray Parker Jr., bass player Leland Sklar, Tom Scott on horns, and Mickey Raphael, who has been Willie Nelson's harmonica player for nearly a half-century.

This new remix of COVID-19 BLUES is now accessible through such streaming services as Spotify, Apple Music, deezer, and Tidal by visiting https://orcd.co/covid19bluesremix. The new video version will be out next week.