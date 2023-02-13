Composer Randy Edelman To Return To Chelsea Table + Stage For A Special St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza

Adorned in green, with a four leaf clover in hand and at the end of his very own rainbow, composer Randy Edelman will return to Chelsea Table + Stage (152 West 26th street (Inside the Hilton Hotel) on March 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM in New York City. Once again, the award winning maestro will share and celebrate his illustrious career through his eloquent music, romantic song, and wild and funny backstage stories...

The stone of winter rolls away emitting air and light. We quietly survive the dark days, making our way from beacon of light to the next. Once the shadows fall behind us everything is possible. It's that magnificent interlude in New York City between winter and Spring when you feel the warmth stirring ....join Randy as he ushers in the warmth with his songs including "A Weekend In New England" as covered and recorded by Barry Manilow, "Isn't It A Shame" covered and recorded by Patti LaBelle and hip hop superstar Nelly, "You", covered and recorded by The Carpenters, and a host of others.

Aside from his colossal catalogue of pop hits, Randy will also showcase a melange of his film and television soundtracks exampling "Last of the Mohicans", "My Cousin Vinny", "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story", "Ghostbusters ll", "Billy Madison", While You Were Sleeping", "MacGyver" (from the NCB hit series) and so many more.

Randy Edelman has performed in breathtaking arenas all over the world. Now for a special St. Patrick's Day performance come enjoy the soundscapes of one of the greatest pianists and composers on the planet in a riveting and compelling extravagance.

Get your tickets for Randy Edelman at Chelsea Table & Stage on March 17th, 2023 HERE!