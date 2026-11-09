Cabaret Roundup: Nov. 9-15 – Ginger Minj, Ann Hampton Callaway & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including I Know Things Now, Melodie Wolford, and Generation Women.

Jeff Harnar: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words at Birdland Jazz

Mon. November 9

Tickets available here.

A special encore performance by Jeff Harnar in memory of Sondra Lee, featuring music director Jon Weber. The show explores Harnar's life through the words and songs of Stephen Sondheim.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Melodie Wolford: Waiting In The Wings at 54 Below

Mon. November 9 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Melodie Wolford is a professional actress, singer, and dancer who has had the unenviable task of understudying 24 women during her career. Now, through song and story in Waiting In The Wings, Ms. Wolford shares her extraordinary experiences as a stand by to some incredible ladies including the late, great Chita Rivera. Melodie Wolford is thrilled to be performing her one woman show at the iconic 54 Below. She recently performed her cabaret at The Triad and The Laurie Beechman Theatre to sell out crowds. Moving to NYC, Melodie was lucky enough to be cast in the national tour of 42nd Street that began her long career doing tap shows. Melodie has done over 100 musicals – but her favorite role has been Bea Asher in the revival of Ballroom. (You just might hear a few of those songs.) As a working New York actress, she has also appeared in films and numerous TV shows, including the obligatory “Law and Orders.” Her son, Alexander Craven, is a young composer/lyricist working with the marvelous Adam Guettel. Directed by Richard Sabellico. Also joined by Stephen Purdy on piano, Alden Terry on bass/cello, and Adam Wolfe on drums. Mentored by KT Sullivan. Videography by Douglas DeMarco. Dress Designed by David Josef. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $52.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Generation Women: Reckoning at Joe's Pub

Tue. November 10

Tickets available here.

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. The Reckoning edition features six storytellers, one from each decade, sharing dramatic and hilarious true stories about moments of change. Hosted by Georgia Clark. The mission is to amplify underheard voices and create intergenerational connection and community.

Ginger Minj: The Broad’s Way at 54 Below

Tue. November 10 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Get ready for a night of wit, charm, and powerhouse vocals as the incomparable Ginger Minj makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut! Known for her stunning performances on “RuPauls Drag Race,” her scene-stealing roles in film and television, and her undeniable talent as a singer and storyteller, Ginger is set to take the stage in an unforgettable evening of music, comedy, and heart. Featuring special guests: Douglas Goodhart (That Bachelorette Show Off-Broadway) Ginger Minj is a seasoned entertainer with a background in musical theater, comedy, and live performance, who captured international attention on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” most recently as the winner “All Stars” Season 10, where her sharp wit, dynamic stage presence, and powerful vocals have cemented her as one of the most dominant and memorable contestants ever. With a voice that effortlessly blends Broadway bravado with Southern soul, Ginger will deliver a dazzling mix of show tunes, pop hits, and hilarious personal stories that showcase her signature blend of camp and charisma. Whether it’s belting out a classic ballad or delivering a side-splitting anecdote, Ginger promises a night that is as glamorous as it is heartfelt. Born and raised in Florida, Ginger’s passion for performance began at a young age, leading her to a career that blends drag with Broadway-style theatrics. She has released multiple albums, and most recently some iconic Broadway cover songs such as “Defying Gravity” and “Fabulous Baby” — showcasing her signature blend of Southern charm, heartfelt storytelling, and comedy-driven musicality. A true showbiz chameleon, Ginger Minj continues to tour internationally, bringing her unique mix of humor, music, and drag excellence to audiences worldwide. Last year she produced, wrote, and starred alongside Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál in the critically acclaimed and wildly successful Hokus Pokus Live tour across 321 cities in North America. Her talents extend beyond the stage, with notable film and TV appearances, including Netflix’s Dumplin’ and Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2. Whether belting out a ballad, delivering a cutting one-liner, or embodying a character on screen, she remains a force in the entertainment industry, constantly redefining what it means to be a drag superstar. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Michelle Collins: In Big Letters Tour at Joe's Pub

Tue. November 10 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Michelle Collins is a TV and radio personality and comedian who has been performing her new stand-up hour Wait, Why Don't I Know You? in LA and NY. Her 2024 The Big Natural Tour also wrapped to sold out shows, rave reviews, and a slot as a NY Times Critics Pick. She hosts The Michelle Collins Show every day featuring interviews, news, and a stream-of-consciousness energy that has become her signature style, taking the show to Patreon after hosting it on SiriusXM's Radio Andy for 5 years. She is the co-host of On The Box, the official Britbox recap podcast produced by the BBC. She recently headlined The Three Clubs for the 2026 Netflix is a Joke festival and sold-out Dynasty Typewriter in LA.

Tickets: Tickets start at $48.

Razzle Dazzle – D. Sabella Celebrates 30 Years of CHICAGO at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Nov. 11

Tickets available here.

D. Sabella, Broadway's original Mary Sunshine in CHICAGO, celebrates the show's 30th anniversary with an extraordinary, behind-the-scenes one-man show. Written, directed, and performed by Sabella, the production relives his journey with the production and his experiences working alongside Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, James Naughton, Marcia Lewis, Chita Rivera, Melanie Griffith, Brent Barrett, and Patrick Swayze. Sabella performs nearly every song from the score in its original key, interweaving backstage anecdotes and personal milestones, with music direction by Mark Hartman.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25.

Under the Influence at Chelsea Table & Stage

Wed. November 11

Tickets available here.

Grace Peña brings the newest rendition of her one-woman cabaret to Chelsea Table & Stage, sharing her personal journey to becoming the artist she is today. Jazz, blues, R&B and Broadway showtunes underscore stories of discovery, growth, victories, and mistakes. The show is directed by Lennie Watts, with music direction by Analise Levesque, and features Ryan McCausland on drums, Max Wagner on guitar, and Mason O'Donnell on bass.

Tickets: Tickets start at $23.18. There is a $25 minimum

Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life at 54 Below

Wed. November 11-14 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The performance on Nov 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. Don’t miss Here’s to Life, the new, uplifting show by Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. With her award-winning trio, Callaway dazzles us with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life’s richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals. Come and see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…” The band will be led by music director Billy Stritch on the piano. Joined by Martin Wind on bass and Tim Horner on drums. Patron Appreciation Night – November 12 at 5pm We’re throwing two Patron Appreciation Nights for our beloved Patron Program members, one in October and another November. We invite you to enjoy 54 Below like never before––before the doors open and the crowd rolls in. Mingle with fellow Patrons in an exclusive setting complete with wine and some light snacks. Immediately following, when the rest of the audience arrives, you can take your seat and enjoy dinner before John Lloyd Young (Oct 21) or Ann Hampton Callaway (Nov 12) sings the night away. Choose the evening that works best for you and RSVP by calling 646-626-7223 or emailing us at giving@54below.org. You can use the complimentary tickets that are part of your Patron benefits or purchase tickets to either (or both!) of the shows below.

Please note that only the Nov 12 performance is designated as a Patron Appreciation Night, a pre-show Patron events are exclusive to patrons, but the performances are open to everyone.

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Elizabeth Bougerol & Her Band New Album Release Show at Joe's Pub

Thu. November 12 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Elizabeth Bougerol, co-leader and frontwoman of The Hot Sardines, for the release of her self-titled solo debut album. As her "simply phenomenal" (The Times UK) little big band caps more than a decade of "potent and assured" (The New York Times) performances from Montreal to Newport to Carnegie Hall, Elizabeth is celebrating with a personal record about pulling up a chair to the smorgasbord of life: Devouring the good, finding the sweet in the bitter, and learning to savor everything in-between, reimagining gems tied to Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, Rickie Lee Jones and The Platters. "If the Sardines bring the party," she says, "this is the record you put on when you get home from the party and pour yourself a nightcap." Bougerol, a storyteller who has long played the role of cultural historian in the Sardines, wrote new lyrics to the beloved Duke Ellington instrumental, "Creole Love Call." She interprets Cole Porter, "the only man who's ever truly understood me," she laughs, and a Rickie Lee Jones lullaby, "The Moon Is Made of Gold" (written by Jones' father) that Elizabeth sang to her toddler. The Dulcetones sing three-part harmony. "They're one of my favorite things about New York," she adds. "Old-school and modern at once, like The Mills Brothers ended up at your favorite dive bar and just never left." And there's one original, an autobiographical tune about betting big on life, that she calls "probably the truest thing on the album." Arranger and Emmy winner J. Walter Hawkes took her ideas and built worlds around them, the soundtrack to an imaginary movie. Elizabeth's solo release comes off of her cohosting and performing at Noir City film festivals coast to coast with TCM's Eddie Muller, creating a show to celebrate the 100th birthday of Tony Bennett (who helped her find her path to music) and releasing the Sardines' seventh album, Good News. "The Sardines are still my first baby," she says. "They aren't going anywhere. This is an expansion, not an exit. I can't wait to see where these ten songs end up." With: J. Walter Hawkes Matt Ray Jen Hodge Todd Londagin David Berger and featuring Paul Brandenburg

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person

Grist for the Mill at Don't Tell Mama

Nov. 14 and 18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Risa Finkel celebrates the 250th anniversary of our nation with two encore performances of her new show, a musical celebration honoring community and country featuring songs by Neil Young, Carly Simon, Rodgers and Hammerstein, David Shire and Norman Gimbel, Michael Rice, and more. Originally performed in June at Lefferts Tide Mill, the nation's best preserved 18th century tidal gristmill, proceeds from the performances benefited the historic mill. With musical direction and arrangements by Paul Greenwood, Michael Rice, and Beth Falcone, the show is directed by Geoff Stoner, with technical direction by Kelly Wohlford, scenery by Jason Paul Ellis, and creative consultant David Friedman.

Tickets: Tickets start at $20. $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Brenda Liz Henry: A Boogie Down Bronx Tale at Green Room 42

Sat. November 14 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Brenda Liz Henry reprises her solo cabaret debut A Boogie Down Bronx Tale on November 14th, 7 PM at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local, part of the Ink 48 Hotel.

After two successful shows in June at The Green Room 42 at Yotel, Brenda returns to the stage to tell the story behind her musical journey and music's role in her life. The show features a variety of musical genres that inspired Brenda growing up, including the genre that was born in her borough - Hip Hop. Audiences will learn not only about the role that music played in Brenda's life, but also how her life unfolded before she made her way to the cabaret stage. At the end, Brenda hopes audiences will come away connecting to the universal elements of her personal story. The show features Gregory Toroian, piano, arranger, and musical director, David Silliman, drums, Skip Ward, bass and Lina Koutrakos, director.

Tickets: $22.50-$56.25 using discount code BOOGIE25 + fees / no food or beverage minimum

Wait 'Til You See What's Next at Green Room 42

Sun. November 15

Tickets available here.

Ethan Mathias, the 17-year-old baritone who won the 2026 MAC Award for New York Debut – Male, brings his solo show "Wait 'Til You See What's Next" back to The Green Room 42 (Yotel Hotel 570 Tenth Avenue (between 42nd - 41st Street), New York, NY for an encore performance on Sunday, November 15 at 1:00 PM. Eric Michael Gillett directs, and Michael Lavine is musical director and accompanist.

The show moves from Sondheim's "If You Can Find Me, I'm Here" and Maury Yeston's "Getting Tall" to Craig Carnelia's "Come On Snow" and a Handel aria from 1737. Mathias scats through "The Joint Is Really Jumpin' at Carnegie Hall," leads a Beatles sing-along and duets with Lavine on "I Can See It" from The Fantasticks. The title song, by Jason Robert Brown, is also included.

Tickets: $19-$59 (No Minimum); there will be a livestream $32.75.

David Malinsky: I Want the World at Don't Tell Mama

Sun. November 15 @ 1 pm

Tickets available here.

ENCORE PERFORMANCES of David Malinsky’s Solo Cabaret Debut, I Want the World, at Don’t Tell Mama on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 15, both shows at 1pm. Directed by Michael Kirk Lane and Musical Direction by Yaz Fukuoka.

Dave Malinsky has a secret! He wants A LOT, but he doesn’t know what it is. He has always had an image of himself, grounded in a rejection of connection and community…and even love…But in this madcap exploration of life, time, space and music, featuring a collection of songs as varied and eccentric as he is, Dave Embraces his True Self, and keeps us laughing along the way!

Tickets: $20 cover + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

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