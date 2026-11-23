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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Sophie B. Hawkins, CHRISTEENE, and Willie Nile.

At This Performance... at the Green Room 42

November 23 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… The critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences as understudies on current Broadway shows.

Tickets: Tickets start at $21.75.

Sophie B. Hawkins: One Night Only NYC at Joe's Pub

Mon. November 23 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Sophie B. Hawkins for an evening of New York-inspired songs and stories of growing up in Manhattan, featuring selections from her upcoming musical, BIRDS OF NEW YORK, performed by special guests Liz Larsen, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Carlos Velasquez Escamilla, and more. From her classic hits "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" and "As I Lay Me Down" to fan favorites including "I Want You," "Lose Your Way," and "Mr. Tugboat Hello," the sights, sounds, and energy of her hometown have formed the granite foundation of her creative life. Now, for one night only, Sophie celebrates the city that shaped her with an intimate, career-spanning concert culminating in an exclusive preview of her most personal work to date, her original musical BIRDS OF NEW YORK.

Tickets: Tickets are $48. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person

CHRISTEENE at Joe's Pub

Mon. November 23 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

CHRISTEENE, feral icon of the NYC underground, triumphantly returns to Joe's Pub after a string of monthly sold out runs. With her seismic band in tow, and a set list worthy of the bathroom wall, the artist stands to deliver a scathing sermon of songs in this tumultuous year of 2026.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person

Willie Nile at Joe's Pub

Tue. November 24 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The New York Times called Buffalo, NY born Willie Nile "one of the most gifted singer-songwriters to emerge from the New York scene in years." Uncut Magazine called him "A one-man Clash" and "the unofficial poet laureate of New York City". His album Streets Of New York was hailed as "a platter for the ages" by Uncut. Rolling Stone listed The Innocent Ones as one of the "Top Ten Best Under-The-Radar Albums of 2011" and BBC Radio called it "THE rock 'n' roll album of the year." His single from that album, "One Guitar," was the "Top Pick of the Week" in USA Today.

Tickets: Tickets are $48. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

Tue. November 24-28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News). Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

Tickets: Tickets start at $52.50. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

For Marilyn’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 26, the regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Jeff Hiller Reads (to) You at Joe's Pub

Wed. November 25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Jeff Hiller is trying to write a second book and hoping you will listen to the early versions of it at glamorous Joe's Pub. Won't that be fun? I think so. Spoiler, this is Jeff. I've just been speaking in third person up until this point. The writing will hopefully be better than this! Jeff Hiller won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his portrayal of 'Joel' on HBO's "Somebody Somewhere." He is set to recur in Hiro Murai's upcoming series for Apple TV+, WIDOW'S BAY. In addition to publishing his memoir, Actress of a Certain Age, in 2025, he recently wrapped up the run of his one man show "Jeff Hiller is Basic" at Joe's Pub. Jeff can also be seen in the most recent season of "American Horror Stories." Jeff started performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in NYC, eventually becoming a regular cast member in flagship show ASSSSCAT. He has had recurring roles on "American Horror Story", "30 Rock", "The McCarthy's", "Impastor", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Law and Order: Criminal Intent" and was a series regular on the Pop Network original, "Nightcap." Guest star roles include "Psych", "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", "Broad City" and "Community" and film include Greta, Set it Up, Morning Glory, Ghost Town, and Adam. Jeff has appeared on Broadway (Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson), Off-Broadway (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Silence!, Heartbreak House), in Shakespeare in the Park (Midsummer…, Love's Labour's Lost) And as "Panic" in Disney's Hercules with Public Works. Jeff is a cast member of improv show Raaaatscraps which performs Sunday nights at Caveat in NYC. As a writer, Jeff sold a pilot to Universal Cable Productions and is developing a pilot with Zachary Quinto's "Before The Door Productions".

Tickets: Tickets are $54. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. There are just three tickets left.

Peter Bernstein Quartet featuring Sullivan Fortner at SMOKE Jazz Club

Nov. 27-29

Tickets available here.

Guitarist Peter Bernstein leads his acclaimed quartet featuring pianist Sullivan Fortner with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Joe Farnsworth. Bernstein's masterful playing is rooted in the tradition of straight-ahead swing while embracing deep harmonic sophistication and lyrical sensibility. For over three decades, he has performed and recorded with leading figures in jazz including Sonny Rollins, Lou Donaldson, Diana Krall, and Joshua Redman. Fortner, a Grammy Award-winning pianist, has emerged as one of the defining pianistic voices of his generation.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. All 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. shows at Smoke are dinner shows. Dinner shows require a minimum purchase of at least one entrée per person, to be billed at the end of the performance. 10:00 p.m. sets are not dinner sets, but there is a $20 minimum per person.

Linda Kahn: Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Sat. November 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Linda Kahn, Bistro Award-winner and MAC Award-nominee, brings her new show Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection to the Laurie Beechman Theatre, Saturday, November 28 at 7:00 PM. Known for her emotional connection to the audience and her deeply personal stories of life and family, Linda leads us on an uplifting, tender, and amusing journey about the value of personal connections in a world that seems intent on distancing us from what matters the most.

Featuring Music Director/Arranger Christopher Denny on piano and Jay Leonhart on bass, musical highlights include melodies by Burt Bacharach, Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin, Amanda McBroom, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Dan Fogelberg, The Beatles, and Stephen Sondheim. Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection is directed by Jeff Harnar.

“A musical storytelling light once inhabited by Nancy LaMott” ~ BroadwayWorld

Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection is the follow up to Linda's previous show and Bistro Award-winning album Wait ‘Til You See What’s Next, available to purchase on all streaming platforms.

Tickets: $25 cover + $25 food/drink minimum

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