Cabaret Roundup: Nov. 2-8 – Casey Likes, Nicolas King & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Casey Likes, Nicolas King, and Mollie Elizabeth.

Casey Likes: Back To The Past at 54 Below

Mon. November 2 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

A return for one night only! At 24 years old Casey Likes (Back to the Future the Musical, Heathers Off-Broadway) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more – all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression. Orchestrations by Ted Arthur. With Cynthia Meng on piano. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $58. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Nicolas King: No Bad Chords - Album Release Concert at 54 Below

Tue. November 3 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. Nicolas King returns to 54 Below with an encore performance of his new show celebrating his long time friend and musical director, Mike Renzi. The pair met when King was 17 years old at a pizza place in Rhode Island, and the rest is history. Hundreds of concerts across the globe together, 3 albums, and 14 years of martinis and memories, the pair played regularly until Mike passed away suddenly in 2021. Mike Renzi (7 time Emmy Award winner, 10 time Grammy nominee) served as the musical director for Mel Tormé, Lena Horne, and Peggy Lee, and is featured on dozens of their live and studio albums. He also served as accompanist and musical director over his 65 year career for the likes of Lady Gaga, Jack Jones, Frank Sinatra, Blossom Dearie, Maureen McGovern, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Dixie Carter, Eartha Kitt, Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Alan Bergman, and Sandy Stewart and is featured on countless recordings with the best singers in American popular music. He provided music for films as American Hustle and September, and was musical director for “Sesame Street” for 12 years. He appeared on every major stage in the world from Carnegie Hall to the Sidney Opera House, Royal Albert Hall to Lincoln Center, and the Newport Jazz Fest to the White House. Ella Fitzgerald called him “…the best accompanist in the world.” Nicolas King has appeared on Broadway in A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince, and was the longest-running Chip in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast. His TV credits include appearances on “The View,” “Today,” “Sally Jesse Raphael,” twice on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Kenny The Shark,” 8 consecutive years on Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon in Las Vegas, and numerous national TV commercials. He’s the winner of the 2025 MAC Award for Best Major Male Vocalist, 2012 Bistro Award ‘Outstanding Performer of the Year,’ and 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for ‘Best Swing Act.’ His appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Ronnie Scott’s, Birdland, 54 Below, and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. He’s performed and collaborated with artists as Neil Simon, Tony Danza, Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis, Debby Boone, Billy Paul, and Jennifer Holliday, and around the country for over 10 years as opening act for his mentor, Liza Minnelli. King will pay tribute not only to some of Renzi’s most iconic arrangements, led by the inimitable Tedd Firth, but to a wonderful 14 year friendship and magical collaboration. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Mollie Elizabeth: People Pleaser Live at Joe's Pub

Tue. November 3 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Tickets On Sale: Friday, September 18 at 10AM For Mollie Elizabeth, fantasy isn't about escaping reality—it's the most natural way to express her truth. Raised in the woodsy seclusion of Washington's Cascade Mountains, the 22-year-old artist began dreaming up her own extravagant worlds as a little girl, laying the foundation for the unfettered imagination that now defines her transportive orchestral pop. After entering a daring new creative era with her breakout hit "Run Rabbit," the Los Angeles-based rising star landed a deal with Capitol Records and set to work on her forthcoming debut album. As she prepares to share her most elaborate work to date, Mollie offers up a suite of songs that examine life's thorniest questions with all the charm and tension and dazzling eccentricity of a timeless fairy tale. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Tickets: Tickets start at $24. There is a two drink or one food item minimum per person.

Razzle Dazzle – D. Sabella Celebrates 30 Years of CHICAGO at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Nov. 4-11

Tickets available here.

D. Sabella, Broadway's original Mary Sunshine in CHICAGO, celebrates the show's 30th anniversary with an extraordinary, behind-the-scenes one-man show. Written, directed, and performed by Sabella, the production relives his journey with the production and his experiences working alongside Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, James Naughton, Marcia Lewis, Chita Rivera, Melanie Griffith, Brent Barrett, and Patrick Swayze. Sabella performs nearly every song from the score in its original key, interweaving backstage anecdotes and personal milestones, with music direction by Mark Hartman.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

John Barrowman at 54 Below

Wed. November 4-7 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

John Barrowman comes to the iconic 54 Below for an intimate cabaret-style evening packed with big songs and unforgettable moments from his extraordinary career on the West End and Broadway. John has captivated audiences worldwide with leading roles in Sunset Boulevard, Anything Goes, Company, La Cage Aux Folles, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and more, alongside his internationally celebrated television work in “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood” and “Arrow.” With over two decades of starring roles, platinum-selling albums, concert tours, and television appearances, John brings his signature charisma, powerhouse vocals, and quick-fire humor to one of New York’s most iconic cabaret venues. This is John Barrowman up close and at his dazzling best! Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $47. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

James Tom is…Emotionally Repressed! at Joe's Pub

Thu. November 5

Tickets available here.

James Tom presents a new show about starting life over in his 30s, excavating ancient family secrets, and how to defeat generational curses when totally emotionally repressed. Tom is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer providing the trans, queer, Asian American, and millennial twink perspective. His credits include Is This Thing On?, Hulu's Crush, HBO Max's Love Life, Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie, and Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda on Netflix. He was a story editor on HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death and has written for Reductress, Shondaland, and Condé Nast's Them.

Tickets: Tickets are $30. There is a two drink or one food item minimum per person.

Lyrics and Lyricists Celebrates Joan Baez at 92NY

November 7-9

Tickets available here.

On November 5, 1960 a young folk singer with an “incomparable” soprano made her New York concert debut at the 92nd Street Y. Joan Baez sang songs of protest and social justice that spoke to the moment and fueled a new direction in music. On November 7, 8 and 9, 2026, the Lyrics & Lyricists™ 2026/27 season opens with Diamonds and Rust: The Artistry and Activism of Joan Baez, conceived and led by acclaimed soprano Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!, The Notebook). Joined by vocalists Steph Amoroso (Off-Broadway – Sleep No More), Cal Mitchell (Broadway – The Wiz), with a special guest appearance by Terrence Mann (Broadway – The Great Gatsby), the show features the originals, traditional folk, and covers that became Baez’ signature – indelible songs like “House of the Rising Son,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “Birmingham Sunday,” “Forever Young,” and of course “Diamonds and Rust.” Tickets for L&L – part of the Tisch Music 2026/27 season – are available here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50.

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