Cabaret Roundup: Nov. 16-22 – David Yazbek, Marilyn Maye, Il Volo & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including David Yazbek, KEEMAR DAVIS, and Broadway Barfly LIVE! With Robert Drieme….

David Yazbek: November 16 at 54 Below

Mon. November 16

Tickets available here.

David Yazbek returns to 54 Below with his full band, performing songs from his Tony nominated Broadway show Dead Outlaw, his celebrated album Evil Monkey Man, and debuting songs from his forthcoming new record. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer of The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown has recently signed with ECR Music Group's Meridian imprint for a series of reissues and new releases.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum.

KEEMAR DAVIS — An Evening of Soul, Song and Vocal Power at Green Room 42

Mon. November 16

Tickets available here.

Actor and singer Keemar Davis takes the stage for a live cabaret experience spanning classic soul, R&B, pop and gospel. Davis brings a background in musical theatre and live performance to an evening centered on vocal power, musical storytelling and audience connection. His credits include the North American tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, where he portrayed Richard Bullock and performed in the ensemble, as well as Big Moe in Five Guys Named Moe, Drake in Annie, and production vocalist work with Celebrity Cruises.

Tickets: Tickets start at $38.10. Livestream tickets are available for $32.95.

Il Volo at Madison Square Garden

November 17 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Il Volo is an Italian operatic pop trio, consisting of Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone, and Ignazio Boschetto. They describe their music as "popera".

Tickets: Tickets start at $87.50.

Tue. November 17 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

If you love Broadway and a great cocktail, then Broadway Barfly LIVE! is the show for you! Singer, comic and YouTube creator Robert Driemeyer (Caroline’s on Broadway, Comic Strip Live) takes you on a stimulating musical adventure through Broadway’s fabled nightlife, stirring up spirited songs and saucy stories of classic cocktails and their connections to the Great White Way.

As the show unfolds, set to tunes from Cole Porter to Katy Perry, you’ll have the option to indulge in a curated tasting flight of heady concoctions; and be on the lookout for special guest star Vicki Lewis! There may even be a rousing chorus of the “Broadway Barfly Drinking Song!” With Musical Director Jesse Warkentin on piano, this intoxicating combo of music and mixology is a show like you’ve never drank before. It’s a zesty evening of “only in New York” entertainment!

“The best drink and drama pairing since Cole Porter matched up Ethel Merman with an Old Fashioned!” ~ Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Tickets: $35.15 - $50.60 cover + $25 food/beverage minimum per guest

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining at Joe's Pub

Tue. November 17 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Seriously Entertaining is House of SpeakEasy's critically-acclaimed literary cabaret series. Each show brings together four incredible writers for a fast-paced, thought-provoking, and often surprising night of original storytelling, connected by a common theme.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a two drink or one food item minimum per person.

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

Tue. November 17-28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News). Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

Tickets: Tickets start at $52.50. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

For Marilyn’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 26, the regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Billy Hart Quartet at SMOKE Jazz Club

Nov. 18-22

Tickets available here.

Drummer and NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart leads his incredible quartet featuring tenor saxophonist Mark Turner, pianist Ethan Iverson, and bassist Ben Street. Hart has been at the center of jazz's evolution for more than six decades, performing and recording with artists including Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Shirley Horn, and Otis Redding. His quartet has been hailed as one of the leading bands in jazz by The New York Times.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25.

Devon Gates: Modern Jazz Meets Broadway at 54 Below

Wed. November 18 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join at 54 Below for an evening of showtunes reinvented by world-renowned jazz bassist and vocalist Devon Gates and her quartet of rising stars in the NYC contemporary jazz scene. A regular presence on the jazz stage (and well-known for her viral acapella performance of HER’s “Hard Place” with the Harvard Opportunes), Gates brings her unique background to reimagining showtunes she and her audiences know and love from their favorite musicals as jazz standards. With a fresh, modern take on classic showtunes from “Show Me” (My Fair Lady) and “Something Good” (The Sound of Music), to “Dividing Day” (Light in the Piazza) and “As If We Never Said Goodbye/I’m Going Home” (Sunset Boulevard/The Rocky Horror Show), Gates delivers an evening of storytelling and cross-genre fusion that audiences will remember for a long time to come! Featuring: Veronica Leahy (Just In Time) on saxophone Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time. Veronica Leahy Saxophone Janae Yates Drums

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica at Carnegie Hall

Fri. November 20 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Co-stars in HBO’s hit show The Gilded Age Denée Benton and Jordan Donica join The New York Pops for a new program that highlights favorites from their careers—including selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and Aida—and the Great American Songbook.

Tickets: Tickets start at $49.

Richard Skipper Celebrates! LIFE LESSONS FROM LEGENDS at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Sat. November 21 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Richard Skipper Celebrates! LIFE LESSONS FROM LEGENDS Carol Channing, Lesley Ann Warren, and More! What They Taught Me, What I Now Share With You.

Richard Skipper brings his signature warmth, wit, and storytelling to Life Lessons from Legends - an uplifting, audience-interactive evening inspired by the iconic artists who helped shape his life and career. Featuring stories, songs, and insights drawn from personal experiences with legends such as Carol Channing, Lesley Ann Warren, and others, this unique event is described as a “musical TED Talk” - blending Broadway storytelling, life lessons, and real-time audience connection into an unforgettable shared experience.

No two performances are ever the same. The audience helps shape the evening through their questions and presence, creating a dynamic and deeply personal journey that celebrates not only the legends themselves - but the lessons we carry forward. Guest Stars Sandy Duncan and Don Correia. More than a show, it’s an invitation—to reflect, to connect, and to celebrate.

Tickets: $50.00 - $75.00. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Earl Rose & Friends with Tessa Lark at Café Carlyle

November 22 @ 5:45 pm

Tickets available here.

The legendary Café Carlyle continues its Sunday series on November 22, with an intimate evening of music and conversation, hosted by Emmy Award–winning pianist and composer Earl Rose. He will be joined by acclaimed violinist Tessa Lark, one of the most captivating artistic voices of her generation. A GRAMMY-nominated artist praised for her technical brilliance and expressive range, Lark is equally celebrated in the classical world and as a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky. She has appeared with leading orchestras and at major venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall, and the Concertgebouw, and currently serves as Artistic Director of the Moab Music Festival and Musical Masterworks in Connecticut. This one-night-only event will offer an exclusive musical experience for Café Carlyle’s audience.

Tickets: Tickets are at $93 per person. For this performance, there is an additional USD65 menu requirement per guest, which includes a silver tea stand selection of hors d’oeuvres.

Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver’s Actor Therapy at 54 Below

Sun. November 22 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award® winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Hosted by Mat Armada with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano. Featuring: Samara Ariel Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

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