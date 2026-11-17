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This year, Hanukkah starts at sunset on December 4 and ends at sunset on December 12. If you’re looking for tickets you can get the whole family as a present, or a way to celebrate during those eight nights, start here! We put together some of the best Hanukah cabaret entertainment this year, plus a Christmas Eve comedy show that’s just for the Jews looking for something to do with their night off that’s just for us.

Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway - Part 2 at 54 Below

Sat. December 5 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

The tradition continues! Come nosh and schmooze with the next generation of Broadway as they bring the Jewish musical theatre songbook back to 54 Below. Directed and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway – Part 2 celebrates both characters in Jewish stories including Fiddler on the Roof and Jewish characters in non-Jewish narratives such as The Last Five Years. Join us for an empowering evening rich with culture, tradition, and community underscored by melodic beauty and classic Jewish humor! Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 item minimum.

Isle of Klezbos: High Noon Hanukkah at Joe's Pub

Sun. December 6 @ 12 pm

Tickets available here.

Isle of Klezbos approaches Yiddish musical traditions with loving irreverence and profound respect, celebrating Hanukkah with a special High Noon show. The soulful, fun-loving powerhouse all-gal klezmer sextet has toured from Vienna to Vancouver since 1998. Blending neo-folkloric tunes, reimagined classics, and original sounds all their own, the band's "cutting-edge klezmer" (New York Magazine) is acclaimed as "rapturous and rollicking" (Los Angeles Blade). A joyous collaboration of alumnae from Juilliard, Eastman, Berklee and Harvard, the group is renowned for soloing artistry from deeply grooving to rambunctious to ethereal. Their inventive arrangements and vibrant energy span styles from 2nd Avenue swing and Yiddish tango to klezmer reggae, cumbia, and boogaloo, as well as art song, lullaby, and balagan. Isle of Klezbos has been seen and heard from HBO and PBS to CBS Sunday Morning and The L Word. The band's musical documentary theater hit "J.Edgar Klezmer: Songs from My Grandmother's FBI Files" was praised by The New York Times in its sold-out Off-Off Broadway run for a "lively score — klezmer, jazz, boogie-woogie …Smartly written." This holiday concert will feature special appearances by Yiddish theater star Yelena Shmulenson as well, who has appeared as guest vocalist for both "J.Edgar Klezmer" and rarely-performed retro film soundtrack glories on our latest album, "Yiddish Silver Screen," highlighting the archival cinema devotion and far-flung imagination of drummer/bandleader Eve Sicular. Isle of Klezbos bandmates have also had the joy & honor of performing with the late great Jill Sobule on her original "Music from Yentl" project at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub and beyond, including songs they have lately performed in tribute to her memory.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person

54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival of Writers at 54 Below

Sun. December 6 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

It’s an evening of music hotter than latkes! Get into the Hanukkah spirit early this year at 54 Below. Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the sixth exciting year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond! Produced by Jen Sandler. Hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project). Stars to be announced!

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 item minimum. Can't make it in person? Watch the 7 pm livestream

December 7 and 11 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

“The red-spangled-gowned dynamo known as Lena Moy-Borgen” is back with a new show, perfect for a nice Jewish girl – it’s all about Christmas! Join her as she brings her classic jokes, show tunes and mash ups to an all American subject! Whether you love or hate Christmas, this is the show for you.

Tickets: Tickets are $20. There is a $20 Minimum (must include two drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Christmas Eve For The Jews with Joel Chasnoff at City Winery

December 24 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Attention all Jews!

Looking for something fun to do on Christmas Eve that has nothing to do with Christmas?

Join comedian Joel Chasnoff for the 15th annual Christmas Eve for the Jews at City Winery — a night of stand-up comedy just for us, featuring Moody McCarthy (Late Night with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live), Ophira Eisenberg (Comedy Central, HBO), and crowd favorite Brian Gelfand on piano.

So ditch the Chinese food and the movie. Come celebrate the night with great comedy, great food and wine, and the joy of laughing together with our people.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is an encouraged but not required two-item minimum

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