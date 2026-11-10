Cabaret Roundup: Christmas 2026 – Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis & More in NYC

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It's that time of year again! If you're looking for some entertainment to celebrate the winter holidays, we have you covered with some of NYC's best Christmas shows including drag queens, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., Disney's Lea Salonga, and more.

Lea Salonga at 54 Below

Nov. 29 to Dec. 19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Ring in the holidays with one of Broadway’s biggest stars, Tony Award® winner Lea Salonga. Best known for her leading roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Once On This Island, and Allegiance, this global artist was bestowed the honor of “Disney Legend” for her signature singing roles in Aladdin and Mulan. Star of the 2023 PBS special ”Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” and acclaimed for her 2024 Christmas release “Sounding Joy,” Lea returns to 54 Below with a show for all ages sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Tickets: Tickets are sold out but you can call 54 Below to inquire about the waitlist. (There is no waitlist for December 15.)

David Archuleta at Sony Hall

Sat. December 5 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

David Archuleta is set to bring his heartfelt/feel-good holiday show to venues across North America with stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities this November and December. Expect to hear a full holiday set list including brand new songs, along with his undeniable original holiday hit, “Christmas Every Day,” (which ranked #1 on Billboard magazines Top 30 songs in 2024 and 2025 HERE) and all of your favorite holiday classics including, “O Holy Night,” “Let It Snow” and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $58.40. There is a $20 minimum at tables.

Mistletoe & Mistakes with The Dot NYC at 54 Below

Mon. December 7 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

December has a way of loosening everyone’s grip on good judgment and the folks over at The Dot NYC know all too well. Whether it’s one too many eggnogs, an office party that goes sideways, or a kiss under the mistletoe you’ll still be thinking about come January, Mistletoe & Mistakes is a tribute to the messiest month. Featuring a cast from Broadway, the soundstage, and beyond, we cannot wait to sing some of your favorite holiday tunes, some you may not know, and, of course, rehash some of the mistakes we’d happily make again. See you there… don’t worry, we already know what list you’re on. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Leslie Odom Jr. at Carnegie Hall

December 7 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season—and the Carnegie Hall debut—of Tony- and Grammy-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr., who joins us on his 2026 Christmas Tour following a sold-out run in 2025. This festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from Odom’s acclaimed Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, which earned Odom a Tony Award for his iconic role as Aaron Burr. With his signature charm, stunning vocals, and a message of peace and unity, Odom brings the spirit of the season to Carnegie Hall in a dazzling show that’s equal parts soulful, uplifting, and unforgettable.

Tickets: Tickets start at $143. This show is almost sold out.

Mx Viv's Holiday Glaze at Joe's Pub

Wed. December 9 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Justin Vivian Bond is feeling GLAZED & CRAZED for the Holidays with what just might be the recipe for disaster we need.

Tickets: Tickets are $85. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person

The 16th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

Fri. December 11-Sun. December 13 @ 7 & 11 pm

Tickets available here.

The run time of this performance is 2 hours and 15 minutes. A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Sixteenth Year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!” Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage. Yule love it. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Kat Edmonson: Have Your Merry Christmas With Me at Joe's Pub

Sun. December 13 @ 2 pm

Tickets available here.

This holiday season, acclaimed vocalist Kat Edmonson returns with a dazzling new chapter in her celebrated career: the release of her latest album, Have Your Merry Christmas With Me, followed by a nationwide tour beginning Thanksgiving and continuing through the end of December.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person

Murray Hill: A Murray Little Christmas at Joe's Pub

Dec. 15-19

Tickets available here.

Murray Hill returns to Joe's Pub with his legendary holiday spectacular, A Murray Little Christmas. Part cabaret, part comedy show, and part messy holiday party, this annual tradition features surprise guests, live music, campy seasonal songs, and Murray's signature mix of razor-sharp wit and heartfelt cheer.

Tickets: Tickets are $60. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person. This is sold out except for December 17.

Filipinos on Broadway: It’s Christmas Time! at 54 Below

Wed. December 16 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

This holiday season, the spotlight shines on the extraordinary talent of the Filipino community in a joyous celebration at 54 Below. Featuring acclaimed Filipino Broadway stars alongside an exciting new generation of emerging artists, this unforgettable evening sparkles with iconic holiday favorites, show-stopping vocals, and heartwarming stories. After all, no one embraces Christmas quite like Filipinos—the season famously begins in September, and by December, they’re just getting warmed up! Overflowing with heart, humor, and world-class performances, this evening is a celebration of the season that will leave audiences certainly merry and bright.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

December 18 and 19 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

The New York Pops celebrates the season with Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez. A New York City tradition, this festive evening of classic carols and new holiday favorites fills Carnegie Hall with cheer.

Tickets: Tickets start at $58

The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Old Fashioned Christmas at Triad Theater

December 18 and 19

Tickets available here.

The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Old Fashioned Christmas returns for its 12th year at the historic Triad Theater, starring Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, with musical director Blake Allen. Inspired by classic television Christmas specials of the 1950s and 1960s, the evening features live music, comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and surprise guest appearances. The show opens the doors to Doris's famous Rumpus Room for an evening celebrating holiday favorites, family stories, and old-fashioned Christmas spirit. Past guest artists have included Sandy Duncan, Natalie Douglas, Don Correia, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Jana Robbins, and others from Broadway, cabaret, television, and opera.

Tickets: Tickets start at $53. There is two drink minimum

Norm Lewis: The Holiday Tradition Continues at 54 Below

December 21-24 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

It’s official, the holiday season truly begins when Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) returns to 54 Below. Back for his 2026 holiday residency and 12th spectacular season in Broadway’s Living Room, the Tony Award® nominee and Emmy-nominated star of Broadway, film, and television once again brings his signature warmth, powerhouse vocals, and joyful spirit to one of New York City’s most beloved holiday traditions. Following acclaimed turns in The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and Chicken & Biscuits, Norm returns with an all-new celebration filled with fresh surprises, timeless favorites, and the kind of heart and humor audiences have come to treasure year after year. Joined once again by director Richard Jay-Alexander and musical director Joseph Joubert, alongside an electrifying band featuring Joubert on piano, Dylan Shamat on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion, this year’s show promises unforgettable music, laughter, and holiday spirit.

Tickets: Tickets start at $58. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Come As You Are: A Night of Music and Worship at 54 Below

Tue. December 22 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Come As You Are invites audiences to an intimate evening of gospel, contemporary Christian music, and worship at 54 Below. Presented by Parable House Productions, this uplifting concert brings together a dynamic ensemble of vocalists and musicians to celebrate the power of faith, surrender, restoration, and community. Featuring music from beloved gospel and contemporary worship artists, the evening will blend powerful vocals, soulful arrangements, and moments of reflection to create a worship experience unlike a traditional concert. Whether you’re walking through a season of joy, uncertainty, healing, or simply seeking a place to breathe and reconnect with God, Come As You Are is an invitation to bring your whole self into the room. Come as you are. Leave encouraged, renewed, and reminded that there is always room for you. Featuring: Rayana D. Briggs Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50 There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Corinne: Under the Mistletoe - A Late-Night Christmas in New York at 54 Below

Wed. December 23 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

“Sheer genius.” – All About Jazz “Gorgeous voice.” – Talkin’ Broadway “The sultry, sensual vocalist is a master of coquettish storytelling” – JW Vibe Making her 54 Below debut, Corinne brings her signature blend of romantic pop, jazzy vibes and cinematic storytelling to an irresistible holiday evening. Under the Mistletoe is filled with romance, nostalgia, glamour, and a touch of holiday mischief. The evening will also feature a special preview of new songs from Corinne’s forthcoming album, produced by multiple Grammy-nominated producer Daniel Malsch, giving the audience an exclusive first listen and pre-sale event for the album, The New Romanticism. Featuring fresh interpretations of “Christmas Time Is Here,” a soaring “O Holy Night,” and her naughty-list holiday favorite “Fa La La,” the performance moves effortlessly from playful to sultry, creating the perfect soundtrack for a magical New York night at Christmastime.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

SANDY SPECTACULAR! 20 Years of Sandra Bernhard at Joe's Pub

December 26-31

Tickets available here.

It's been 20 years since Sandy began her holiday tradition at Joe's Pub, but who's counting?! Marching through cultural upheavals and glamorous revolutions, she'll gather the post-Christmas revelers together once again with the family they've chosen and smack into New Year's Eve, when disappointment can be just a phone call away. But don't worry, you're with Sandy – safe, cozy, certain that all will pan out in the end and it does. Together, with the Sandyland Squad Band, she'll be shaking a tambourine, weaving stories fresh off the presses with witty observations of people on the street, one-liners with a Vegas rimshot, and serving up musical interludes that go down like the perfect martini. Above all, expect those old, familiar, touching moments that resonate with the magic of putting it all on the line. You are loved, accepted and that's why you come back year after year... Won't you come celebrate with the Lady? She won't take no for an answer.

Tickets: Tickets start at $105. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person

5th Annual Holidays Of Hope: A Christmas Charity Concert at 54 Below

Mon. December 28 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join us for a night of all your favorite holiday hits from over the years with Holidays of Hope! Now in its fifth year, this concert is directed by Montclair State University musical theatre student Matthew Ochoa and music directed by Gavin Matthias. This will be a high-energy singalong kind of evening, so bring your appetite and holiday spirit to 54 Below! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Animal Care Centers of NYC. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

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