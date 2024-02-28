CRAZY COQS SINGS BARBIE: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION Comes To Crazy Coqs/Brasserie Zedel

Following four sold-out performances in NYC, the producing team behind “54 Sings Barbie” is bringing their show to London on 23 June!

“Crazy Coqs Sings Barbie: A Musical Celebration” will feature West End performers singing from the Barbie movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s—and, for the first time in the concert series' history, songs from the hit 2023 film.

Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the “princess catalogue,” including songs from “Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper,” “Barbie as the Island Princess,” “Barbie and the Diamond Castle,” and more!

Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and head to the West End for a night of glitter-tastic fun! Cast to be announced at a later date.

The concert will be 23 June at 7:30PM at Crazy Coqs located in Brasserie Zedel (20 Sherwood St, London W1B 5AP). Tickets are £25 and are available at https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/crazy-coqs-sings-barbie-a-musical-celebration/.