CLOWN BAR CHRISTMAS to Receive Holiday Benefit Staged Reading at The Cutting Room
The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 2.
Sparkplug Productions will present a holiday staged reading of Adam Szymkowicz's Clown Bar Christmas on Wednesday, December 2 at 7pm at The Cutting Room in New York City. Directed by Andrew Block, the reading will serve as a fundraiser for the company's world premiere of Szymkowicz's Clown Bar 3: Clown Island at Parkside, where the original Clown Bar premiered, in January 2027.
Clown Bar Christmas follows the denizens of Clown Bar as they attempt to entertain a group of clown children with holiday stories during a snowstorm. The comedy explores the criminal underworld of clowns and is intended for adult audiences.
The original play Clown Bar has received more than 75 productions, including stagings in South Korea, Austria, England, Ireland, Canada and Turkey. The Clown Bar universe encompasses five plays: Clown Bar, Clown Bar Christmas, Clown High School, Clown Bar 2 and the upcoming Clown Bar 3: Clown Island. The original play has also been adapted into a graphic novel.
Clown Bar 3: Clown Island stars Kimberly Bollard, Eli Bridges, Chris Cornwell, Callie Fabac, Jim Hawkins, Nadel Dalia Henville, Christopher Le Crenn, Christopher Lee, Catie Marron, Rebekkah Ross, and Cami Alys Yankwitt.
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