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It's Turkey Lurkey Time! A SNOWY, BLOWY Burt Bacharach CHRISTMAS will be performed for one night only on Friday, December 11 at 7:00 pm at The Green Room 42 (Yotel Hotel 570 Tenth Avenue (between 42nd - 41st Street), New York, NY. Co-producers & Writers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow (Once in a Lifetime; A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration; Bells Are Ringing: 70th Anniversary Concert) have teamed with acclaimed musical director Michael Lavine for this joyful, mistletoe-y concert filled with magic moments and some of the greatest pop songs ever written.

An array of Broadway, pop, and soul's brightest stars will enliven this holiday season. The cast includes: Ava Nicole Frances (American Idol, MAC Award winner), Bryan Batt (Mad Men, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway, SiriusXM's On Broadway), Danielle Chambers (One Life to Live, Titanic: The Musical), Eileen Barnett (Days of Our Lives, Nine), Ilene Graff (Mr. Belvedere, I Love My Wife), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky: The Musical, A Christmas Story), Jerry Dixon (Once on This Island, Tick…Tick…Boom!), Marc Kudisch (Floyd Collins, Bells Are Ringing), Nicolas King (A Thousand Clowns, MAC Award-winning cabaret star), Steven Brinberg(Simply Barbra), and more to be announced! The Ensemble features: Eve Dillingham, David Katz, Ethan Mathias, Amy Pilgrim, and Reilly Wilmit. The band for this musical event of the Holiday Season is Michael Lavine, conductor/piano, Algonzo Ketter, saxophone, Dan Brantigan, trumpet/flugelhorn, Marc Dannenhirsch, guitar, Shannon Ford, drums, Steve Doyle, bass.

This special show features the seasonal songs from the rich Bacharach catalog including Promises, Promises' showstoppers “Turkey Lurkey Time” (with original cast member Baayork Lee recreating the iconic Michael Bennett choreography!) and “A Fact Can Be a Beautiful Thing,” the Christmas radio staple “The Bell That Couldn't Jingle,” “Christmas Day,” and many more. But that's not all! The evening will also feature some of the favorite Burt Bacharach and Hal David classics such as “This Guy's in Love with You,” “Wishin' and Hopin,” “Make It Easy on Yourself,” and “(They Long to Be) Close to You” plus some surprises! Burt's collaborations with Carole Bayer Sager and Steven Sater will also be represented.

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