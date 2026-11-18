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Broadway Dreams will present its annual NYC Showcase on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7 PM at Racket NYC. Celebrating the organization's 20th anniversary, the one-night-only event will bring together a group of aspiring performers from across the United States and around the world to present a 90-minute musical performance for industry insiders.

Serving as the grand finale of Broadway Dreams' 2026 GREATEST HITS Summer Intensive Tour, the showcase will feature the top 5% of the organization's students performing original staging and choreography developed in collaboration with leading Broadway artists and industry professionals. The annual NYC Showcase provides participating students with the invaluable opportunity to perform before Broadway casting directors, agents, managers, producers, and other entertainment industry decision-makers.

The 2026 Showcase will be directed by Dacía James Lewis, with an exceptional faculty of Broadway performers, choreographers, and creative professionals, including Broadway Dreams Artistic Director Charlie Sutton, Amy Campbell, J Elaine Marcos, Julian Ramos, Maxx Reed, Reagan Kennedy, Ronny Dutra, Sasha Hutchings, Warren Egypt Franklin, and Wonza Johnson. Musical direction will be provided by Jason Goldston, Jeremy Robin Lyons, Richard Baskin Jr., and Ryan Crout. Additional guest teachers include Alexa Green, Giulio Benvenuti, Ronni Hart, and Peter Dunn.

The 2026 Broadway Dreams NYC Showcase will feature young performers representing cities across the United States, including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Columbus, and Los Angeles, as well as international students from Brazil, Germany, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The Showcase will feature the following artists:

Luken Aldazabal, Karina Araújo, Jacob Ashford, Reese Benton, Alejandra Bess, King Bell, Andrew Bodrick, James Bridenbaugh, Isaac Breiding, Osyrus Brewer, Kai Bui, Vismaya Channappa, Jaylin Chiara, Aidan Conway, Trinity Evans, Alex Farnsworth, Warren Frankos, Janaysha Garcia, Tessa Garcia, Leland Gargiulo, BJ Granville, Hennes Gutmair, Davis Hamblin, Ashari Harper, Bradi Harrison, Tashawn Hill-Jones, Talia Hill, Māui Hitchens, Bryce Holmes, Marley Irving, Ella Jacobs, Giovanna Johns, Saeryn Jones, Brianni Justice, Tamaki Kadonishi, Nina Kitchen, Zachary Kopelman, Nathan Kuzmkowski, Marcus Ladden Jr., David Lee, Emmi Lee, Gabrielle Lieberman, Aron Luiz, Rhianne McAllister, Myla Mcwhinnie, Remy Maples, Matthew Marquina, Mia Martinez, Kirsty Montgomery, Dria Mogaka, Rhylee Mirus, Cooper Odom, Eden Oshri, Sofie Poliakoff, Bradyn Prisand, Ronember Quintero, Mauricio Reducino, Juliane Stolzenbach Ramos, Alejandra Sabates, Porter Scanlon, Natalie Schroeder, Eden Singletary, Vanessa Shinault, Nata Da Sociedade, Skylar Thompson, Bianca Thomas, Jasiah Taylor, Ja'Siah Young, Ianna Velazquez, Noah Vazquez, Asher Whitehead, Kadel Wilson, and Josiah Winston.

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