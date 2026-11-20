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Birdland Jazz Club has announced its programming for November 23 through December 6, 2026, featuring performances by Jamie deRoy & Friends, the Anderson Brothers, Joe Lovano Nonet, Brandee Younger, Geoffrey Keezer Trio and more.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Jamie deRoy & Friends, Anderson Brothers, Joie Bianco Trio, David Finck Quintet, Joe Lovano Nonet, Quintin Harris Trio and Vanessa Racci.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, featured performers include Geoffrey Keezer Trio, Brandee Younger and Laura Anglade.

Recurring engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, Ehud Asherie Trio and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Birdland Jazz Club

Jamie deRoy & Friends

November 23 at 7 PM

Award-winning producer and performer Jamie deRoy returns to Birdland with her long-running variety series, featuring D.C. Anderson, Michele Balan, Charles Busch, Oliver Edward, Katie Finneran and Aaron Weinstein. Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass, the evening will benefit The Entertainment Community Fund's Jamie deRoy & Friends Cabaret Initiative.

Tickets: $90 VIP, $50 tables, $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

November 23 and 30 at 9:30 PM

Jim Caruso hosts his weekly open mic variety show, welcoming Broadway performers, jazz musicians, comedians and emerging artists. The evening features Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

Tickets: $35 tables, $25 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Anderson Brothers: The American Songbook

November 24–28

Grammy-winning, Juilliard-trained twins Peter and Will Anderson celebrate the American Songbook with music by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Richard Rodgers and Harold Arlen.

Performances take place at 7 and 9:30 PM November 24–26 and 8:30 and 10:30 PM November 27–28.

Tickets: $50 tables, $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

The Birdland Big Band

November 27 and December 4 at 5:30 PM

The Birdland Big Band returns for its weekly Friday engagement, performing a mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music. The ensemble regularly welcomes guest musicians from television bands and major touring acts.

Tickets: $45 tables, $35 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Ehud Asherie Trio

November 28 at 5:30 PM

Pianist Ehud Asherie brings his blend of swing, stride and Brazilian influences to Birdland alongside bassist John Webber and drummer Kenny Washington.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Joie Bianco Trio

November 29 at 5:30 PM

Vocalist Joie Bianco returns to Birdland with interpretations of jazz standards and American Songbook favorites. A graduate of the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, Bianco received the 2023 DownBeat Student Music Award for Best Solo Jazz Vocalist.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

November 29 and December 6 at 8:30 and 10:30 PM

Led by saxophonist David DeJesus, the Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra performs classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire with a rotating ensemble of New York musicians.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

David Finck Quintet

November 30 at 7 PM

Bassist David Finck leads a quintet featuring Joe Locke on vibraphone, Sam Dillon on tenor saxophone, Tedd Firth on piano and Dennis Mackrel on drums. Finck's extensive recording career includes collaborations with Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole, Rod Stewart and numerous jazz artists.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Joe Lovano Nonet

December 1–5

Grammy-winning saxophonist Joe Lovano reunites with his nine-piece ensemble for a five-night engagement. Lovano has recorded more than 25 albums for Blue Note Records and collaborated with artists including Herbie Hancock, Bill Frisell, Elvin Jones and Diana Krall.

Performances take place at 7 and 9:30 PM December 1–3 and 8:30 and 10:30 PM December 4–5.

Tickets: $50 tables, $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Quintin Harris Trio

December 5 at 5:30 PM

Pianist and vocalist Quintin Harris returns to Birdland with his trio, performing American Songbook standards and bebop selections. Harris has appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Minton's Playhouse and other New York jazz venues.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Vanessa Racci – Comfort & Joy Album Release

December 6 at 5:30 PM

Jazz vocalist Vanessa Racci celebrates the release of her 2026 holiday album, Comfort & Joy. Co-produced by Grammy winner Nicole Zuraitis, the recording features duets with singer and trumpeter Benny Benack III and contributions from bassist Marcus McLaurine.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

November 23–24 and November 30–December 1 at 5:30 and 8:30 PM

Grammy-winning bandleader Vince Giordano and his 11-piece ensemble recreate the sounds of 1920s jazz. The group has contributed music to film and television productions including Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Aviator.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, $20 partial-view tables, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

November 25–26 and December 2 at 5:30 PM

Tuba player David Ostwald leads his long-running ensemble in music inspired by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Bix Beiderbecke and other early jazz pioneers. The band is celebrating its 26th year of residency at Birdland.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

November 25 and December 2 at 8:30 PM

Guitarist Frank Vignola leads his weekly jazz guitar series alongside pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Alex Raderman, with special guests joining the quartet.

The performances also stream live at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Geoffrey Keezer Trio

November 27–29 at 7 and 9:30 PM

Grammy-winning pianist Geoffrey Keezer performs with bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Billy Kilson. Keezer, who began his professional career with Art Blakey at age 18, has worked with artists including Sting, Diana Krall, Wayne Shorter and Christian McBride.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

December 3 at 5:30 and 8:30 PM

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, the ensemble performs traditional New Orleans-style jazz. The group has appeared in numerous Woody Allen films and concert performances.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Brandee Younger

December 4–5 at 7 and 9:30 PM

Grammy-nominated harpist Brandee Younger brings her blend of jazz, R&B, hip-hop and contemporary influences to Birdland Theater. Younger has collaborated with Lauryn Hill, John Legend, Robert Glasper, Pharoah Sanders and other major artists. Her recording Brand New Life received an NAACP Image Award in 2024.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

Laura Anglade

December 6 at 7 and 9:30 PM

Juno Award-winning vocalist Laura Anglade returns to Birdland following the November 13 release of her fourth album, Something's Coming. The recording marks a new creative direction for Anglade, incorporating theatrical storytelling and character-driven vocal performances.

Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

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