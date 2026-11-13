Birdland Lineup Features Frankie Moreno, VINCE GIORDANO & THE NIGHTHAWKS, and Jim Caruso's Cast Party

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Get details on all the upcoming programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running November 16th - November 29th.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Frankie Moreno, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas, Jamie deRoy & Friends, Anderson Brothers and Joie Bianco Trio.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Evan Palazzo & Friends and Geoffrey Keezer Trio.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, Ehud Asherie Trio and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater:

November 16th - November 29th

November 16-17 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 16 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Genre-blurring rock 'n' roller Frankie Moreno brings his electrifying show to Birdland. A child prodigy and gifted multi-instrumentalist, Moreno first appeared on CBS's Star Search at age 10, and would later perform his own hit, “Tangerine Honey,” on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. He's performed sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and beyond. Expect a high-octane night of hits, fan favorites, and musical fireworks. With 18 Top-Ten albums (9 No. 1s), nearly 150 Top-Ten singles, and five “Las Vegas Headliner of the Year” awards, Moreno continues to break records and dazzle crowds coast to coast. In 2019, he became the only artist to land six albums in Billboard's Top Ten within a single year. Moreno's collaborations with violinist Joshua Bell produced two Billboard hits and featured artists like Sting, Gloria Estefan, and Chick Corea. He's toured with Sugarland and Billy Currington, served as musical director for Air Supply, and performed his own original works with leading U.S. symphonies. An all-around talent, Frankie Moreno will light up Birdland for one night only—don't miss!

$75 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 16 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you're gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing's for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso's Cast Party remains a can't-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 17-21 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/17-19); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/20-21) – Birdland Jazz Club

Maria Schneider Orchestra

The legendary, groundbreaking composer and arranger Maria Schneider returns to Birdland this November. Ms. Schneider's music, which has received 7 GRAMMY wins and 14 nominations across jazz, classical and arranging categories, is regarded as some of the most evocative work of our contemporary artistic world. Her latest work is American Crow: A Narrative in Notes and Frames, which draws upon the composer's lifelong love of birds—as well as childhood experiences with her family's two pet crows that became public menaces and required, as it were, a kind of house arrest. Her penultimate project, the double-album Data Lords (2020)—called “the most daring work of Schneider's career” by esteemed critic Nate Chinen—was a Finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize, pitting the digital world against the natural one in musical form to warn listeners of the profound dangers of Big Data and reacquaint them with their essential lifeforce. Ms. Schneider—a living icon of music—was named an NEA Jazz Master in 2019, and recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her debut recording, Evanescence, at Town Hall. Don't miss this five-night engagement by a musical giant.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 18 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 26th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 18 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Bria Skonberg

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week it's Bria Skonberg.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 19 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style group which for decades has served as Woody Allen's band of choice in his movies, concert tours and other performances—including, on the silver screen, the celebrated Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Appearing on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States, the group features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums). Catch them each Thursday at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 20-22 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Evan Palazzo & Friends

Evan Palazzo is the pianist and co-founder of The Hot Sardines—a Birdland favorite whose five albums and performances, called “delightfully energetic” by Downbeat, have made them stars of the trad-jazz world. The Hot Sardines have brought audiences across the globe to their feet, selling out Joe's Pub, performing at Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing, and opening for the Bad Plus, Lulu Gainsbourg and French gypsy-jazz artist Zaz. In this weekend at Birdland Theater, pianist Palazzo takes main stage, bringing his trio in for a romp through the Great American Songbook, where vintage jazz gets a modern makeover as classic jazz for the 21st century. Watch out for special guests!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ehud Asherie Trio

Pianist Ehud Asherie grew up attending shows at Smalls Jazz Club in New York City, where he steeped himself in the live, communal dynamics of jazz. His style—a personal combination of “old school” piano players, Brazilian masters, and the inflections of his own curious mind—has taken him around the world performing with Cécile McLorin Salvant, Wycliffe Gordon, Catherine Russell, Harry Allen, John Pizzarelli, Charles McPherson, Wilson das Neves, Duduka Da Fonseca and Maucha Adnet. He has performed at clubs and festivals in South America, Europe, Asia, and throughout the U.S, and his playing is heard on acclaimed recordings—13 of his own and many for others, including the 2010 Grammy Award winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. The New Yorker calls him “A master of swing and stride.” Joined by veteran collaborators John Webber on bass and Kenny Washington on drums, Asherie will deliver his trademark pianism all month in these Saturday early evening performances.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas

The fantastic Wayne Tucker's contemporary stylings combine the best in jazz trumpet tradition with the smooth stylings of Stevie Wonder and other soul greats. A trumpeter, composer, arranger, violinist and vocalist based in NYC, Tucker has released 4 albums under his name and performs regularly with his band, The Bad Mothas—gaining local fame when, during the first summer of the pandemic, they set up at the entrance to Brooklyn's Prospect Park and began playing every day as a group. Tucker—the trumpeter for jazz legends Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cyrille Aimée; pop legends Taylor Swift, David Crosby, Elvis Costello; R&B giants Ne-Yo and Gabriel Garzon-Montano; hip hop big-wigs The Roots, Jidenna and Ryan Leslie; and rock band Brass Against—Tucker continues to present tasteful, grooving music that transcends genre boundaries and speaks directly to the heart. Albums When I Was a Child, Wake Up and See the Sun, and Encouragement all combine groove-driven songwriting, improvisation, and deeply personal storytelling. “I think my music is 100% vulnerable,” Tucker says. “I'm unafraid to express that true uniqueness.”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland presents the debut of its Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by master saxophonist David DeJesus. A fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, DeJesus brings his deep expertise in both jazz and Latin music to this exciting new ensemble. Composed of a rotating cast of New York's top talent, the orchestra will perform classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire, showcasing the vibrant rhythms and sophisticated arrangements that define this legendary style—lifting spirits with their dancing beats, their buoyant harmonies, and the deep traditions they represent.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 23-24 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 23 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jamie deRoy & Friends

Birdland is happy to announce that hostess/producer Jamie deRoy will be bringing her multi-MAC Award-winning Variety Show, Jamie deRoy & friends back to the historic stage on Monday, November 23 at 7pm. Jamie deRoy has won 12 Tony Awards, nine MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and 11 Telly Awards for her extensive work on both stage and screen. She has headlined at many of New York's major venues. She has also produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series, all of which are available on Harbinger and PS Classics labels. Proceeds from this special evening will benefit The Entertainment Community Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative. Special guests will include Harolyn Blackwell, Julie Gold, and Rob Magnotti, as well as some surprises you'll have to see to enjoy. The event will be directed by Barry Kleinbort and musical directed by Ron Abel. This colorful cabaret series has been thrilling New York audiences for the past 30+ years and serves as the basis for deRoy's award-winning cable television show, which highlights Broadway, Off-Broadway, and cabaret, showcasing talented performers appearing around town.

$90 VIP / $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 23 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you're gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing's for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso's Cast Party remains a can't-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/24-26); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/27-28) – Birdland Jazz Club

ANDERSON BROTHERS: THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK

Grammy-winning, Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Feinstein's 54 Below and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them this Sunday in June as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover's type of jazz: this time honoring the American Songbook. The twins will perform work by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Richard Rodgers, and Harold Arlen.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 25-26 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 26th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 25 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 27 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 27-29 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Geoffrey Keezer Trio

Grammy-winning pianist Geoffrey Keezer brings all-stars Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Billy Kilson (drums) to Birdland Theater for a three-night showcase of jazz at the highest level. Hired as an 18-year-old by jazz legend Art Blakey, virtuoso Keezer has lived out star-studded life in music. Stints with Ray Brown, Joshua Redman, Diana Krall, Art Farmer, Benny Golson and Barbara Hendricks in his 20s, and subsequent tours with Wayne Shorter, Dianne Reeves, David Sanborn, Chris Botti, Sting, Joe Locke and Christian McBride have made this artist a top name for the modern age. Keezer's music is found on primetime TV and in cinema, and he sits on faculty at The Juilliard School. His is an inventive, lyrical, and worldly piano style, with influences from Hawaiian and Afro-Peruvian traditions; indeed, his album Áurea (ArtistShare, 2009) was nominated for a Best Latin Jazz Album GRAMMY. With a breathtaking technique and an effusive pianistic personality, Keezer lives up to his reputation—as Sting himself said of the pianist, “A musician's musician.”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ehud Asherie Trio

Pianist Ehud Asherie grew up attending shows at Smalls Jazz Club in New York City, where he steeped himself in the live, communal dynamics of jazz. His style—a personal combination of “old school” piano players, Brazilian masters, and the inflections of his own curious mind—has taken him around the world performing with Cécile McLorin Salvant, Wycliffe Gordon, Catherine Russell, Harry Allen, John Pizzarelli, Charles McPherson, Wilson das Neves, Duduka Da Fonseca and Maucha Adnet. He has performed at clubs and festivals in South America, Europe, Asia, and throughout the U.S, and his playing is heard on acclaimed recordings—13 of his own and many for others, including the 2010 Grammy Award winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. The New Yorker calls him “A master of swing and stride.” Joined by veteran collaborators John Webber on bass and Kenny Washington on drums, Asherie will deliver his trademark pianism all month in these Saturday early evening performances.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 29 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Joie Bianco Trio

Joie Bianco is a vocalist who uses sassy uptempos, blues, and heart-wrenching ballads as a vehicle to tell stories from a young woman’s perspective. Accumulating a record of sold-out performances, Bianco makes a comeback to showcase her arrangements of favorite standards. Bianoc is a well-awarded young singer, a recent graduate of University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, the recipient of the 2023 DownBeat Student Music Award for Best Solo Jazz Vocalist and the 2019 winner in the jazz vocal category of the NFAA’s highly selective Young Arts program. She has appeared in many of NYC’s top jazz rooms, cabaret clubs, and music halls, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Django, and Carnegie Hall. Bianco prioritizes the beautiful melodies of bebop and lyrics of the American Songbook while also providing a new perspective and interpretation. She has collaborated with jazz luminaries including Marilyn Maye, Jane Monheit, Cyrille Aimée, and Joey Calderazzo as well as working with stellar New York musicians like Emmet Cohen, Bryan Carter, Peter Bernstein, Benny Benack III, and more.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 29 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland presents the debut of its Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by master saxophonist David DeJesus. A fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, DeJesus brings his deep expertise in both jazz and Latin music to this exciting new ensemble. Composed of a rotating cast of New York’s top talent, the orchestra will perform classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire, showcasing the vibrant rhythms and sophisticated arrangements that define this legendary style—lifting spirits with their dancing beats, their buoyant harmonies, and the deep traditions they represent.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

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