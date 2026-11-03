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Bilingual Broadway Canta to Continue With CANCIONESE DE MAMA at Red Eye

Performers including Frances Ramos, Allison Cachay Narva and Vanessa Verduga will sing at the 21+ venue in New York City.

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Bilingual Broadway Canta to Continue With CANCIONESE DE MAMA at Red Eye

Bilingual Broadway Collective will continue its monthly Bilingual Broadway Canta performance series on Tuesday, November 3 The Red Eye in Hell's Kitchen. Hosted by Angel Sigala (New York New York) and Luis E. Mora (Bilingual Broadway Collective.) This series brings together NYC performers for an evening of music sung in Spanish. The evening, themed 'Canciones De Mama' (Mom songs) celebrate Latin pop artists such as Luis Miguel, Juan Gabriel, Yuri, Amanda Miguel, and many more!

Performers include Frances Ramos, Allison Cachay Narva, Vanessa Verduga, Anna Malave, Facundo Agustín, Maria Elisa Mantilla, Eduardo Pacheco, Adriana Aquino Andink, Omar Díaz, Abril López Ruiz, Nereyda Diaz, Stephanie Londoño, Cris Marino, Samuel Garnica, Grace Han, and Agustina Coretti

Unlike a traditional cabaret or open mic, Bilingual Broadway Canta intentionally prioritizes community over competition. Audiences are encouraged to dance, sing along, cheer, and participate, creating an atmosphere where performers and audience members can experience the evening together.

Admission to Bilingual Broadway Canta is FREE. Attendees will have the opportunity to support Bilingual Broadway Collective through donations during the event.

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