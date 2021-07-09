Beth Leavel, Daisy Eagan, Stephanie J. Block and More Join JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Tony Winners Special

Show business tour de force and seven-time TONY Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy's long standing weekly program, aptly titled, Jamie deRoy & friends, announces the theme for this week's program, TONY Award Winners (Part 1).

"Throughout the pandemic, in an effort to keep fans and audiences engaged, we've been airing archival videos from past shows. It's been such fun going through the archives and revisiting all these fantastic shows", said deRoy.

The show airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton's LTV.

Monday, July 12th's episode, features a plethora of archival performances from such TONY Award-winners as:

2000 Best Featured Actress in a Musical TONY Winner, "Contact"

"I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise"

Recorded June 2, 2014 at the Metropolitan Room

Piano: Ron Abel

2005 Best Featured Actress in a Play TONY Winner, "Doubt"

"You Can Be Replaced"

Recorded June 2, 2014 at the Metropolitan Room

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

1979 Best Actor in a Musical TONY Winner, "Sweeney Todd"

"Pretty Women"

Recorded June 11, 2008 at the Metropolitan Room

Piano: Lanny Meyers

1991 Best Featured Actress in a Musical TONY Winner, "The Secret Garden"

"The Babysitter's Here"

Recorded December 2, 2002 at the Laurie Beechman Theater

Piano: Rod Hausen

2019 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical TONY Winner, "The Cher Show"

"He Touched Me"

Recorded September 22, 2014 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

1997 Best Featured Actor in a Musical TONY Winner, "The Life"

"Don't Take Much"

Recorded on May 7, 2017 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

2014 Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical TONY Winner, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"

"Maybe I'm Amazed"

Recorded May 17, 2015 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

2006 Best Featured Actress in a Musical TONY Winner, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

"As I Stumble Along"

Recorded January 27, 2014 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Jered Egan

Drums: Ray Marchica

Proceeds from the events have benefited The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored her with a MAC Award for her many shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for almost 30 years.

Jamie deRoy & friends airs Monday night's weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel #1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel #37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton's LTV.