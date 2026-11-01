Best Cabaret in November 2026: Ann Hampton Callaway, Ginger Minj & More in NYC

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month - at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Casey Likes: Back To The Past at 54 Below

Mon. November 2 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

A return for one night only! At 24 years old Casey Likes (Back to the Future the Musical, Heathers Off-Broadway) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more – all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression. Orchestrations by Ted Arthur. With Cynthia Meng on piano. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $58. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Nicolas King: No Bad Chords - Album Release Concert at 54 Below

Tue. November 3 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. Nicolas King returns to 54 Below with an encore performance of his new show celebrating his long time friend and musical director, Mike Renzi. The pair met when King was 17 years old at a pizza place in Rhode Island, and the rest is history. Hundreds of concerts across the globe together, 3 albums, and 14 years of martinis and memories, the pair played regularly until Mike passed away suddenly in 2021. Mike Renzi (7 time Emmy Award winner, 10 time Grammy nominee) served as the musical director for Mel Tormé, Lena Horne, and Peggy Lee, and is featured on dozens of their live and studio albums. He also served as accompanist and musical director over his 65 year career for the likes of Lady Gaga, Jack Jones, Frank Sinatra, Blossom Dearie, Maureen McGovern, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Dixie Carter, Eartha Kitt, Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Alan Bergman, and Sandy Stewart and is featured on countless recordings with the best singers in American popular music. He provided music for films as American Hustle and September, and was musical director for “Sesame Street” for 12 years. He appeared on every major stage in the world from Carnegie Hall to the Sidney Opera House, Royal Albert Hall to Lincoln Center, and the Newport Jazz Fest to the White House. Ella Fitzgerald called him “…the best accompanist in the world.” Nicolas King has appeared on Broadway in A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince, and was the longest-running Chip in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast. His TV credits include appearances on “The View,” “Today,” “Sally Jesse Raphael,” twice on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Kenny The Shark,” 8 consecutive years on Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon in Las Vegas, and numerous national TV commercials. He’s the winner of the 2025 MAC Award for Best Major Male Vocalist, 2012 Bistro Award ‘Outstanding Performer of the Year,’ and 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for ‘Best Swing Act.’ His appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Ronnie Scott’s, Birdland, 54 Below, and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. He’s performed and collaborated with artists as Neil Simon, Tony Danza, Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis, Debby Boone, Billy Paul, and Jennifer Holliday, and around the country for over 10 years as opening act for his mentor, Liza Minnelli. King will pay tribute not only to some of Renzi’s most iconic arrangements, led by the inimitable Tedd Firth, but to a wonderful 14 year friendship and magical collaboration. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Razzle Dazzle – D. Sabella Celebrates 30 Years of CHICAGO at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Nov. 4-11

Tickets available here.

D. Sabella, Broadway's original Mary Sunshine in CHICAGO, celebrates the show's 30th anniversary with an extraordinary, behind-the-scenes one-man show. Written, directed, and performed by Sabella, the production relives his journey with the production and his experiences working alongside Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, James Naughton, Marcia Lewis, Chita Rivera, Melanie Griffith, Brent Barrett, and Patrick Swayze. Sabella performs nearly every song from the score in its original key, interweaving backstage anecdotes and personal milestones, with music direction by Mark Hartman.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

John Barrowman at 54 Below

Wed. November 4-7 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

John Barrowman comes to the iconic 54 Below for an intimate cabaret-style evening packed with big songs and unforgettable moments from his extraordinary career on the West End and Broadway. John has captivated audiences worldwide with leading roles in Sunset Boulevard, Anything Goes, Company, La Cage Aux Folles, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and more, alongside his internationally celebrated television work in “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood” and “Arrow.” With over two decades of starring roles, platinum-selling albums, concert tours, and television appearances, John brings his signature charisma, powerhouse vocals, and quick-fire humor to one of New York’s most iconic cabaret venues. This is John Barrowman up close and at his dazzling best! Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $47. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

James Tom is…Emotionally Repressed! at Joe's Pub

Thu. November 5

Tickets available here.

James Tom presents a new show about starting life over in his 30s, excavating ancient family secrets, and how to defeat generational curses when totally emotionally repressed. Tom is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer providing the trans, queer, Asian American, and millennial twink perspective. His credits include Is This Thing On?, Hulu's Crush, HBO Max's Love Life, Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie, and Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda on Netflix. He was a story editor on HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death and has written for Reductress, Shondaland, and Condé Nast's Them.

Tickets: Tickets are $30. There is a two drink or one food item minimum per person.

Lyrics and Lyricists Celebrates Joan Baez at 92NY

November 7-9

Tickets available here.

On November 5, 1960 a young folk singer with an “incomparable” soprano made her New York concert debut at the 92nd Street Y. Joan Baez sang songs of protest and social justice that spoke to the moment and fueled a new direction in music. On November 7, 8 and 9, 2026, the Lyrics & Lyricists™ 2026/27 season opens with Diamonds and Rust: The Artistry and Activism of Joan Baez, conceived and led by acclaimed soprano Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!, The Notebook). Joined by vocalists Steph Amoroso (Off-Broadway – Sleep No More), Cal Mitchell (Broadway – The Wiz), with a special guest appearance by Terrence Mann (Broadway – The Great Gatsby), the show features the originals, traditional folk, and covers that became Baez’ signature – indelible songs like “House of the Rising Son,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “Birmingham Sunday,” “Forever Young,” and of course “Diamonds and Rust.” Tickets for L&L – part of the Tisch Music 2026/27 season – are available here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50.

Jeff Harnar: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words at Birdland Jazz

Mon. November 9

Tickets available here.

A special encore performance by Jeff Harnar in memory of Sondra Lee, featuring music director Jon Weber. The show explores Harnar's life through the words and songs of Stephen Sondheim.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Ginger Minj: The Broad’s Way at 54 Below

Tue. November 10 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Get ready for a night of wit, charm, and powerhouse vocals as the incomparable Ginger Minj makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut! Known for her stunning performances on “RuPauls Drag Race,” her scene-stealing roles in film and television, and her undeniable talent as a singer and storyteller, Ginger is set to take the stage in an unforgettable evening of music, comedy, and heart. Featuring special guests: Douglas Goodhart (That Bachelorette Show Off-Broadway) Ginger Minj is a seasoned entertainer with a background in musical theater, comedy, and live performance, who captured international attention on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” most recently as the winner “All Stars” Season 10, where her sharp wit, dynamic stage presence, and powerful vocals have cemented her as one of the most dominant and memorable contestants ever. With a voice that effortlessly blends Broadway bravado with Southern soul, Ginger will deliver a dazzling mix of show tunes, pop hits, and hilarious personal stories that showcase her signature blend of camp and charisma. Whether it’s belting out a classic ballad or delivering a side-splitting anecdote, Ginger promises a night that is as glamorous as it is heartfelt. Born and raised in Florida, Ginger’s passion for performance began at a young age, leading her to a career that blends drag with Broadway-style theatrics. She has released multiple albums, and most recently some iconic Broadway cover songs such as “Defying Gravity” and “Fabulous Baby” — showcasing her signature blend of Southern charm, heartfelt storytelling, and comedy-driven musicality. A true showbiz chameleon, Ginger Minj continues to tour internationally, bringing her unique mix of humor, music, and drag excellence to audiences worldwide. Last year she produced, wrote, and starred alongside Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál in the critically acclaimed and wildly successful Hokus Pokus Live tour across 321 cities in North America. Her talents extend beyond the stage, with notable film and TV appearances, including Netflix’s Dumplin’ and Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2. Whether belting out a ballad, delivering a cutting one-liner, or embodying a character on screen, she remains a force in the entertainment industry, constantly redefining what it means to be a drag superstar. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Michelle Collins: In Big Letters Tour at Joe's Pub

Tue. November 10 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Michelle Collins is a TV and radio personality and comedian who has been performing her new stand-up hour Wait, Why Don't I Know You? in LA and NY. Her 2024 The Big Natural Tour also wrapped to sold out shows, rave reviews, and a slot as a NY Times Critics Pick. She hosts The Michelle Collins Show every day featuring interviews, news, and a stream-of-consciousness energy that has become her signature style, taking the show to Patreon after hosting it on SiriusXM's Radio Andy for 5 years. She is the co-host of On The Box, the official Britbox recap podcast produced by the BBC. She recently headlined The Three Clubs for the 2026 Netflix is a Joke festival and sold-out Dynasty Typewriter in LA.

Tickets: Tickets start at $48. This show is close to sold out.

Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life at 54 Below

Wed. November 11-14 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The performance on Nov 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. Don’t miss Here’s to Life, the new, uplifting show by Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. With her award-winning trio, Callaway dazzles us with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life’s richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals. Come and see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…” The band will be led by music director Billy Stritch on the piano. Joined by Martin Wind on bass and Tim Horner on drums. Patron Appreciation Night – November 12 at 5pm We’re throwing two Patron Appreciation Nights for our beloved Patron Program members, one in October and another November. Enjoy 54 Below like never before––before the doors open and the crowd rolls in. Mingle with fellow Patrons in an exclusive setting complete with wine and some light snacks. Immediately following, when the rest of the audience arrives, you can take your seat and enjoy dinner before John Lloyd Young (Oct 21) or Ann Hampton Callaway (Nov 12) sings the night away. Choose the evening that works best for you and RSVP by calling 646-626-7223 or emailing giving@54below.org. You can use the complimentary tickets that are part of your Patron benefits or purchase tickets to either (or both!) of the shows below.

Please note that the Nov 12 performance is designated as a Patron Appreciation Night, a pre-show Patron events are exclusive to patrons, but the performances are open to everyone.

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

David Yazbek: November 16 at 54 Below

Mon. November 16

Tickets available here.

David Yazbek returns to 54 Below with his full band, performing songs from his Tony nominated Broadway show Dead Outlaw, his celebrated album Evil Monkey Man, and debuting songs from his forthcoming new record. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer of The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown has recently signed with ECR Music Group's Meridian imprint for a series of reissues and new releases.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum.

Il Volo at Madison Square Garden

November 17 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Il Volo is an Italian operatic pop trio, consisting of Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone, and Ignazio Boschetto. They describe their music as "popera".

Tickets: Tickets start at $87.50.

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining at Joe's Pub

Tue. November 17 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Seriously Entertaining is House of SpeakEasy's critically-acclaimed literary cabaret series. Each show brings together four incredible writers for a fast-paced, thought-provoking, and often surprising night of original storytelling, connected by a common theme.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a two drink or one food item minimum per person.

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

Tue. November 17-28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News). Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

Tickets: Tickets start at $52.50. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

For Marilyn’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 26, the regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver’s Actor Therapy at 54 Below

Sun. November 22 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award® winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Hosted by Mat Armada with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano. Featuring: Samara Ariel Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica at Carnegie Hall

Fri. November 20 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Co-stars in HBO’s hit show The Gilded Age Denée Benton and Jordan Donica join The New York Pops for a new program that highlights favorites from their careers—including selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and Aida—and the Great American Songbook.

Tickets: Tickets start at $49.

Earl Rose & Friends with Tessa Lark at Café Carlyle

November 22 @ 5:45 pm

Tickets available here.

The legendary Café Carlyle continues its Sunday series on November 22, with an intimate evening of music and conversation, hosted by Emmy Award–winning pianist and composer Earl Rose. He will be joined by acclaimed violinist Tessa Lark, one of the most captivating artistic voices of her generation. A GRAMMY-nominated artist praised for her technical brilliance and expressive range, Lark is equally celebrated in the classical world and as a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky. She has appeared with leading orchestras and at major venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall, and the Concertgebouw, and currently serves as Artistic Director of the Moab Music Festival and Musical Masterworks in Connecticut. This one-night-only event will offer an exclusive musical experience for Café Carlyle’s audience.

Tickets: Tickets are at $93 per person. For this performance, there is an additional USD65 menu requirement per guest, which includes a silver tea stand selection of hors d’oeuvres.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone