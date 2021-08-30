BWW Review: Trans Warrior Princess, J.L. Perkel Shows Her Beautiful Colors In BUTTERFLY: “THE FAREWELL CONCERT” At The Triad

Becoming The Woman She Was Born To Be, This Belter Bids Buh Byeee To Her Baritone.

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you all the T!

Well, my angels, taking a second trip in under a week to Manhattan's legendary Triad Theatre (more on the first trip - after you read about this second trip) little Bobby found himself seated and ready to experience a brand new talent giving their "Farewell" performance. "What's with the " " marks Bobby?" we hear you ask. Well, dear ones, for the gorgeous Trans Princes, J.L. Perkel, this "final" performance, with monies raised to go toward her transition medical expenses, marks the end of Jacob's fine lyric baritone and the move toward her real voice as the woman J.L. was born to be. Preparing for full laryngeal surgery means she can't be sure if singing will be a part of her performing life after she makes her transformation, which is the entire reason behind her BUTTERFLY: "THE FAREWELL CONCERT." You see, darlings, "The trouble with regeneration, you never quite know what you're going to get" - what? Bobby can love cabaret AND Doctor Who! And like our favorite Sci-Fi hero, J.L. Perkel's regeneration is at hand and a new actress prepares to step on stage. But before that... BUTTERFLY.

Selecting a song list as sparkly as her knee-high glitter boots and shiny pink minidress, this Disney Princess uberfan made her dreams come true after a near 5-year absence from the stage and a decade's distance from her last public vocal performance. Facts she related to all present, then went on to prove that the time away had not dulled her talent or her presence. Opening, a little diffidently, on Flaherty & Ahrens JOURNEY TO THE PAST, JL found strength in herself and momentum from her audience's reaction to her poignant interpretation and tension release sigh of relief afterward saying, "OK, first one down..." With great humor touched lightly with irony here and there, about most everyone's response to her coming out as trans with, "Yeah... that tracks" to day job duties at Soul Cycle, including cleaning toilets, Perkel's wit, charm, and heart showed through in her EXCELLENT patter. So well scripted and performed were her talking bits that they never seemed to be either and her skill allowed her to take a few short, funny, improvised tangents and get right back on track with virtually no bumps in her 9 song road. One hilarious moment came when her lyrics failed her and she had to appeal to her GORGEOUS musical director/arranger - Trace Pool and cute as hell Drummer, Jeremy Tolsky, to get her back on track. But that was one of those welcome cabaret fluffs from which real art-in-the-moment springs forward. Each time she spoke she made the room laugh and love her even more. Each time she sang became more powerful, soft, dramatic, humorous and just all the things one wants to hear in a cabaret artist. To go on and on is to rave and rave and the thought of the vocal uncertainty that JL faces in her future gave so much special meaning to her work and to her listeners' experience. Real standouts of the show were her interpretations of Hamlisch and Ashman's, DISNEYLAND a vocal challenge she rose to beautifully in heart and voice, her hilariously longing TAYLOR THE LATTE BOY and a surprising Rock & Roll-esque WHAT A GIRL WANTS where her shyness in moving to the music echoed the hope that, not only will she sing again, but that becoming fully JL will release her inhibitions and allow her to express all with her body. Though a bit physically demure, the subtle nuances and never overplayed acting choices JL made throughout simply made her audience come to her like a group of fascinated lepidopterists drawing close to a rare cocoon to watch her emerge...The butterfly is the perfect image for JL Perkel's life and work right now.

Calling out her incredibly supportive mom, regional actress, Laura Bellomy, her new stepdad, Richard Strayer, and her makeup artiste, Brooke Curole Smith as all integral to her ability to transform at this time in her life, JL showed all present that she is more than ready and more than capable of taking the next exciting steps on her path. Add to that her talent as a singing actress and everyone viewing this "Farewell" performance either live or streaming, hold out a shining hope that JL will sing again with her new voice, and the sooner the better.

And so my little lambkins, with, as she said, "A little faith, trust, and pixie dust" Bobby is wishing JL all the best and in the hopes that this "Farewell" will turn into a "welcome home", Bobby gives La Perkel's BUTTERFLY: "THE FAREWELL CONCERT" our full...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows.

