BWW Review: THE ROX AND ROE REVUE at Don't Tell Mama

I was seated at my table at Don't Tell Mama, there to review a show, and the nice lady seated beside me, noting my pad, my pen, and my camera, asked if I was a reviewer. An affirmative answer later, she said, "We're doing a show, how do we get you to come and review it?" Tell me the date. They did, and the date went on my calendar.

That show was last night. It was The Rox and Roe Revue and it starred Roe Piccoli and Rozanne Scarpelli. Both ladies seem like very nice people and, indeed, shortly after our first meeting, Roe Piccoli sent me a Facebook friend request - it has been fun getting to see Roe's life adventures and (especially) her recent wedding, which is a beautiful blessed event. However, whether or not someone is nice doesn't always translate into whether or not they are a good performer, and when it comes time to review a cabaret show, a club act, a music set, an evening of storytelling, or anything else, a reporter has to be honest. Broadway World Cabaret is here to report, here to tell the truth, here to offer constructive suggestions to people working in cabaret and concert.

This reporter's constructive suggestion today is this: don't invite a reviewer to your show if there is any chance that what you are planning to present to them isn't professional. If you are a performer, if you are the director of a cabaret show, if you are the musical director of a club act, if you are the booking agent of a club, if you are in management at the venue, if you are in any position to protect a performer from being hurt and their loved ones from being made angry, do not let a reviewer near a show that isn't ready. Know your product. Know your performers. Have your eyes open and protect everyone from the wrath of a reviewer who might, possibly, be angry for having their time wasted by amateur hour.

Roe Piccoli and Rozanne Scarpelli seem like really nice ladies. But they are amateurs. What they presented last night at Don't Tell Mama was not a professional cabaret show by professional performers - it was two really sweet ladies and dear friends who wanted to get together and sing some songs for an hour while their loved ones sat out front and cheered them on. That is exactly what happened. And that's wonderful. To want to sing and get to sing is wonderful. To have your friends enjoy it when you do it is wonderful. Roe and Rozanne had the time of their lives, and so did their loved ones, and that's wonderful. It's important that they and their friends had a great time last night because community is everything. It would have been a perfectly lovely evening apropos for a situation in which they had rented out the room, invited their friends, and asked everyone to chip in to pay for the room rental. What it was not was an evening for paying patrons seeking a night of professional entertainment, and it certainly wasn't anything to which a reviewer should ever have been invited. And, to be clear, there will be no review of the show itself because Broadway World Cabaret does not review amateurs. There are, perhaps, other outlets and other reviewers who might have gone ahead with a review of the Rox and Roe Revue - but not this outlet and not this reviewer.

Instead, what I would like to do is remark upon the love in the room, the obvious joy of singing, and the chutzpah it takes to get up in a room full of people and raise one's voice in song. All of this was in the room last night at the Rox and Roe Revue, and that's wonderful. It is a beautiful thing to have the love and support of your friends and to go after even the smallest of dreams, even if it's a mere night of karaoke with a live pianist instead of karaoke tracks, and it is an admirable feat that Misses Scarpelli and Piccoli undertook. One hopes they had all the fun in the world, and that, if they should do it again, they might consider hiring a cabaret director to assist them in their efforts, guide them in the crafting of a show, help create their performances, and advise them whether or not their musical outing is one for friends and family at a private function or one for the public and the press in a professional setting.

This is, by the way, advice that many in the cabaret and concert industry might consider reading, re-reading, and implementing into their work model (because the ladies of the Rox and Roe Revue are not the first to commit this cabaret cardinal sin). Know your product. Exercise quality control. Observe your limitations. Know when you are public and press-ready. Know when you are not. It will spare hurt feelings and so much more.