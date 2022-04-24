BWW REVIEW: Dale Burridge Returns To The Stage With AT THE CROSSROADS, A Fabulous Review Of His Career To Date.

Sunday 24th April 2022, 2pm, Hayes Theatre Potts Point

AT THE CROSSROADS marks Dale Burridge's return to the theatre stage after an over two-decade absence. Presented with honesty and humor, the rich-toned tenor shares the ups and downs of a career on the stage in a masterclass of cabaret storytelling and soul baring.

Returning to the theatre stage after a more recent career as a concert and corporate entertainment producer, Dale Burridge shares the stories and songs of his varied musical theatre career. Written by Burridge in collaboration with his friend and show director Martin Crewes, this beautifully crafted two-hour (presented with interval) cabaret strikes the perfect balance of presenting the highs and lows of breaking away from the family business of building construction to follow his dream of performing. Supported by Musical Director Bev Kennedy on grand piano and Mark Szeto on double bass, Burridge's rich tones bring new life and meaning to well-known musical theatre pieces.

The distinguished performer who originated the role of Raoul Vicomte de Chagny for the Australian premiere production in 1990 shares fabulous arrangements from the musicals that colored his career. From The Sound of Music, which he first donned a habit for before being cast as Rolf for the UK tour, to Anything Goes, Scrooge The Musical and Oliver, Crewes and Burridge have selected the included songs carefully to ensure that each serves the underlying narrative that Burridge weaves in between lyrics. Burridge's performance style has a captivating intensity as, along with his textured vocals, his facial expressions, particularly his eyes as his gaze connects and holds the audience. His rendition of Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh's The Rules Of The Road has a wonderful underlying expression of pent up despair and anger at having his career stalled by immigration laws while Ted Koehler and Billy Moll's Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams is given a drama that shifts between subtle moments and bold texture and Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley's Once In A Lifetime is moving in its hopeful, rich optimism. The arrangement of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's usually frivolous and ridiculous The Surry With The Fringe On Top infuses a new sensibility and sensitivity as it is used to express the healing that Burridge and his former circus steed needed while Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion's The Impossible Dream (The Quest) is kept close to traditional interpretations, filled with determination, power, commitment and intensity For all the songs shared he ensures that each lyric is backed by meaning and understanding, trusting his audience to see his vulnerability and honesty to the point that he not only stirs emotion in his audience, but he is also personally moved by the music and memories he shares.

While the current Hayes Theatre season was only short, it is understood that Burridge is touring AT THE CROSSROADS so hopefully he will be able to bring this work back to Sydney for those that missed out this round.

https://www.atthecrossroads.com.au/

(Images Supplied)