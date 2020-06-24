BWW REVIEW: AT LAST-ELENOA ROKOBARA LIVE IN CONCERT Brings A Cabaret Love Letter To Loungerooms For Audiences Craving Live Performance While Theatres Remain Closed.

Wednesday 24th June 2020, 11:30am Australian Eastern Standard Time.

Red Line Productions and screen content creators Tribal Apes have joined to bring Elenoa Rokabaro's cabaret concert AT LAST to audiences around the world in two exclusive globally streamed Live concerts. Responding to the worldwide shutdown of theatres, this high quality production ups the ante on the at home recordings and zoom broadcasts that many artists delivered during isolation as Rokobaro and her band are captured performing to 9 cameras, live from the Old Fitz Theatre stage.

Winner of a 2019 Sydney Theatre Award for her performance as Caroline in CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, and last seen live on stage in BETTY BLOKK-BUSTER REIMAGINED, Elenoa Rokobaro has more than proven herself as a powerhouse performer to pay attention to so it is a treat that she kicks off Red Line Production's Live in Concert series. Supported by Musical Director Andrew Worboys on keys and Glenn Moorhouse on guitar and vocals from Nana Matapule and guest appearance from Paulini Curuenavuli, Rokobaro shares what she terms as a love letter through music.

Rokobara draws on songs made famous by Etta James, Beyonce, Brandy, and Marvin Gaye, to name a few from her 15 strong song list, to share fabulous interpretations of the soul and R&B music that suits her rich, warm vocal style beautifully. She ensures that this in not simply a concert of recreations but rather expresses a connection and understanding with the music and lyrics, infusing them with texture and emotion, from powerful energy, passionate yearning, and poignant memory.

The work is presented to a small live audience of presumably the creative team, heard applauding off screen, rather than down the barrel of a single camera allowing the use of the 9 cameras to explore the space and performance from different angles and focal points and designer Trent Suidgeest has ensured that the work retains the feel of dropping in to a concert presented for a packed theatre with a full lighting design created for the intimate black box space.

There is one more performance of AT LAST-ELENOA ROKOBARA LIVE IN CONCERT to be broadcast via Red Line's Facebook Page and YouTube channel. The work offered as a 'pay what you can' event with those that have the means encouraged to contribute financially to the price of a ticket.

Sydney, Australia - Wed, 24 June 2020 at 7:30pm AEST

London, UK - Wed, 24 June 2020 at 10:30am BST

*Please adjust times for other countries/regions*

https://www.redlineproductions.com.au/elenoa-rokobaro-live-in-concert

