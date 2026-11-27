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Award-Winning Singer Sean Patrick Murtagh recently announced HOLIDAY TEST DRIVE XIV: WARM & COZY on December 8 in NYC and December 20 in San Francisco. The Golden Tenor of Cabaret is kicking off the holiday season from coast to coast with the latest installment of his celebrated concert series — Holiday Test Drive XIV: Warm & Cozy! With a cabaret experience that feels like a warm hug and well wishes, Sean Patrick brings you a holiday newsletter set to music, to lift your hearts and get you in the spirit. His unique blend of humor, sincerity and soaring vocals is sure to leave you feeling warm & cozy. This show has become a San Francisco tradition that has sold out year after year, and now the New York City audience will get the chance to experience the magic for themselves. The merriment begins in New York City at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local (their new performance space located in the Ink48 Hotel) on Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m., with a live-stream option to enjoy from anywhere, and continues in San Francisco at Feinstein’s at the Nikko Sunday, December 20 at 5:00 p.m. Sean is joined by two of the best music directors in the business: Tracy Stark on piano in NYC and Eryn Allen in San Francisco. Tickets: NYC: thegreenroom42.venuetix.com San Francisco: feinsteinssf.com

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC Awards and three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick has been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage and screen and in intimate cabaret rooms. He is a multi-talented actor and singer with a passion for storytelling — from live-streamed “Pantsless Living Room Concerts” to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. His TV/film credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits include Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series has become a sold-out San Francisco holiday tradition. He is the host and creator of TUFF SHIFT!, a podcast about artists surviving the hospitality industry. Sean Patrick’s debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

Can you tell us a little about how you put together the setlist for this show?

Putting together the set list for this show specifically is the most difficult part of the process. I have so many favorite holiday songs, but only an hour(ish) each year. I also have to make sure to change it up enough each year, so the show feels fresh. So I can’t sing “Winter Wonderland” each year like I’d like to. And just so you know, I will not be singing it this year. There are definitely limitations with a holiday theme. You’re basically singing about Santa, snow, and Jesus for an hour and yet within this confined canon of music there are endless possibilities to make each song stand on its own.

I also try to make it a holiday show that truly speaks to the season and the many ways people celebrate. So I have songs that are full on Christmas both secular and religious leaning, as well as songs that are about the beauty and joy of winter and of course, I have to represent Hannukah during this season of miracles.

It’s my favorite time of year, truly, which I know isn’t unique, but to truly get lost in the magic of the season through song is something I look forward to all year long.

What are some of your favorite winter holiday songs? Did you have any family favorites growing up?

Growing up every year, I was glued to KOIT FM, a local Bay Area Station. From Thanksgiving to Christmas Day, it was 24 hours of commercial free holiday songs. They played it all from “Carol of the Bells” to The Ronnettes, Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, and the newest holiday songs. It definitely had a huge influence on how I put this show together, and I would say it is definitely a huge part of how this show came to be.

Bing Crosby is always a holiday favorite, especially his duet with David Bowie, “Peace on Earth/ the Little Drummer Boy.” One of these years, I will manage to find the perfect duet partner to add that song to the set list. This song specifically is one I would wait for on the radio and light up as soon as I heard the first few chords play. Thankfully for YouTube, I can play the Christmas special the song was recorded from at my heart’s content.

How does it feel to be taking this show to NYC for the first time?

Bringing the show to NYC for the first time feels like a long-overdue homecoming. Not only is this my first time back to NYC since I moved to LA three years ago, but the first time this show has seen a New York stage. It’s a bit ironic because the show was born and rehearsed every year for 10 years in NYC before bringing it to San Francisco. I also must take a moment to express my unending gratitude for Lennie Watts and Steve Ray Watkins who were instrumental in this show coming together. It was in their arrangement class at Don’t Tell Mama, where I not only realized I had a full show, but also got the confidence to bring it home to San Francisco.

How has this show evolved over time after doing it in San Francisco for so many years?

There are many ways in which this show has grown since the very first Holiday Test Drive. For starters, the name of the show itself came from the fact that it was indeed a test drive of me dipping my toes into the world of cabaret. With the help of my friend Carly Ozard, I was able to book the show at Martuni’s – a San Francisco staple and premier piano bar. I knew I would have family and friends show up to welcome me home, but I wasn’t expecting to sell out almost immediately. At the end of the first round of shows, people started expressing how they couldn’t wait until next year’s Holiday Test Drive…it wasn’t me who made this a San Francisco tradition, but San Francisco itself.

Almost immediately the show revealed itself to be my annual holiday newsletter set to music. As I have grown as an artist, so has this show, but I will say the show itself is fully responsible for any and all achievements I have managed to achieve; including the MAC and BroadwayWorld Awards, selling out venues in San Francisco, Provincetown, and NYC, even headlining at Lincoln Center. Three years ago the show actually outgrew Martuni’s and moved on to Feinstein’s at the Nikko. Again, having to take a moment to express gratitude, when I told Skip Ziorban (the owner of Martuni’s) that I would be moving the show, he replied, “That’s what we’re about kid! It is our joy (Skip and Martuni’s) to give you a place to start and cheer on every one of your successes.”

Do you have anything else coming up besides this show that you'd like to tell us about?

Aside from the show, I am thrilled to announce that my podcast, TUFF SHIFT!, has returned from its brief summer hiatus and new episodes are streaming everywhere. This podcast is not just a labor of love, but a sense of duty to my community of artists and creatives who have been surviving the stereotype of the “actor/waiter,” and shedding light on the amount of talent you will find in any given restaurant or catered event. I like to say it is giving respect to the people behind the apron. Each week I invite guests on to share their experiences/war stories working in hospitality and provide a place for them to promote their projects and share all their artists successes and pivots.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I feel like a bit of a broken record, but it is always worth repeating- even if I am preaching to the choir. The easiest way you can support your artist friends is by liking, commenting and sharing their posts to help their projects reach a wider audience.



Like with Holiday Test Drive, liking posts and commenting will provide FREE promotion to many more timelines. I also like to say, that if you are planning on coming to my show, why not invite a friend? Especially with this show, it is the perfect holiday outing with coworkers, friends and family. One year I actually sold a block of 20 tickets to a group of women looking for a unique outing to kick off their holiday bridal shower. I can’t tell you what it meant not only for them to have taken a chance on me, but to also stay connected throughout the years.

Photo Credit: Gene Reed

Follow Sean everywhere here.

Find tickets to the NYC performance of this show on December 8 on the Green Room 42's website here.

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