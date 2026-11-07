BWW Q&A: Risa Finkel on GRIST FOR THE MILL at Don't Tell Mama

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Risa Finkel celebrates the 250th anniversary of our nation with two encore performances of her new show, GRIST FOR THE MILL, at Don’t Tell Mama on November 14 and 18, with both shows at 7:00 PM. Musical direction and arrangements are by Paul Greenwood, Michael Rice, and Beth Falcone, technical direction is by Kelly Wohlford, and scenery is by Jason Paul Ellis, with Geoff Stoner as director and David Friedman as creative consultant. This musical celebration, honoring community and country, features songs by Neil Young, Carly Simon, Rodgers and Hammerstein, David Shire and Norman Gimbel, Michael Rice, and more! Originally performed in June at Long Island's Lefferts Tide Mill, proceeds from GRIST FOR THE MILL benefit the historic mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Risa Finkel has had a long and illustrious career. She has appeared on stages and in concert venues in New York City, on Long Island, and around the country as an actress and as a singer of music ranging from the American Popular songbook, to Broadway and opera. In addition to her love of performing and singing, Finkel has always had a great interest in story-telling. Over the years, she has found that the best way to combine all of these talents and interests is in the art form of cabaret. Grist for the Mill, originally performed at Lefferts Tide Mill, June 12-14, 2026, follows Finkel's two sold-out shows outdoors at Long Island’s Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve: A Grand Night For Singing, June 28, 2024, and Sunday in the Park with Risa, October 20, 2024.

Read a conversation with Finkel below about GRIST FOR THE MILL.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

Grist for the Mill was originally held inside the 250 year-old historic Lefferts Tide Mill in Lloyd Harbor, NY. It is on the National Register of Historic Sites and considered to be the finest example in the nation of an 18th century mill in its original location and with original wood gears. It is only open to the public by appointment and I was given the honor or creating this show as part of America@250 as a fundraiser for this 501c3 historic site. We had 3 sold out shows, hosting 125 people each night inside the mill with piano(yes we got a piano in there!), percussion, guitar, banjo, harmonica and bass! It was so wonderfully received that me and my team decided to bring it into NYC. I was concerned that it might be too site specific to transfer elsewhere, but what I'm finding is that the show's message is so universal and heartfelt that it wants to move on. To engage the audience in NYC we are creating a visual story as well a musical and spoken so the audience feels they are actually inside the mill!

How did you first become interested in mills?

My home is on the property adjacent to the mill. I've always loved watching the seasons and light and tide changing around the mill, but I dug deep on learning all about its history, relevance to the development of our country and how it functioned for this show.

What was the process of putting this show together like?

It took a lot of research and each question led me to another question or idea. No surprise to anyone that our country has been going through years of change and turmoil. the mill and the fact that it has withstood changing tides for 250 years is a beautiful allegory for our country and how together we can figure anything out. I had to be cognizant that I would be inviting an audience to come together at a time when many people were at odds with each other and their beliefs and what resulted was a show carefully scripted and directed and music to remind us of what brings us together and holds us together more than separates us. Many people remarked how deeply moved they were by this approach and result.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

I have a large, close family and my home is the hub for gatherings so I'm always cooking, cleaning and hosting and I love it. I also have extensive gardens to care for all through the spring, summer and fall. I had an opportunity in October to travel to Poland for the first time, where my family emigrated from. It was life changing and affirming of the importance more than ever of how I want to live in this world with others.

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

My coaches and directors! Patrick DeGennaro, David Friedman, Geoff Stoner, Paul Greenwood, Richard Armstrong, Forrestine Pauley

Music: Michael Kennedy, Christine Ebersole, Pavarotti, not myself. (I hate listening to myself)

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

I've had an idea to work on a show about the long arc of marriage. My husband and I just started our 54th years of marriage and had our first, blind, date at Brandy's. I want to do the show there!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I apologize for procrastinating doing this interview. Tech always intimidates me.

Also, I've been doing cabaret since the 80's and I used to say that doing your own cabret show is like beating yourself to death with your own dream. It's taken me ALL these years to be able to say I'm loving this process of creating, bringing people together this way and raising some money for charity while we're at it, when we can. To any singer reading this who relates, keep going, keep going, keep on…

Tickets for Grist for the Mill are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

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