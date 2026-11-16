BWW Q&A: Linda Kahn on GOTTA HAVE ME GO WITH YOU: SONGS OF CONNECTION at The Laurie Beechman

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Linda Kahn, Bistro Award-winner and MAC Award-nominee, brings her new show Gotta Have Me Go With You: Songs of Connection to the Laurie Beechman Theatre, Saturday, November 28 at 7:00 PM. Known for her emotional connection to the audience and her deeply personal stories of life and family, Linda leads us on an uplifting, tender, and amusing journey about the value of personal connections in a world that seems intent on distancing us from what matters the most. Featuring Music Director/Arranger Christopher Denny on piano and Jay Leonhart on bass, musical highlights include melodies by Burt Bacharach, Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin, Amanda McBroom, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Dan Fogelberg, The Beatles, and Stephen Sondheim. The show is directed by Jeff Harnar.

Linda Kahn is a Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Recording in 2024 for Wait ‘Til You See What’s Next, produced by David Friedman, and was a 2023 MAC award nominee for Best Debut. After starting out as a young actress in TV and theater in Los Angeles, Linda took a 35-year hiatus from show business to raise a family and have a successful career in event planning. In recent years, Linda rediscovered her passion for singing, and found, in the cabaret community, the ideal medium for combining her love of connecting with people with her love of performing. Linda’s first solo show, Say Yes, a memoir about the power of giving in to life’s opportunities, has moved audiences and gotten uniformly rave reviews from Broadway World, Cabaret Scenes, Cabaret Hot Spot and A Woman About Town. Linda has performed at major cabaret venues including Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Triad, Don’t Tell Mama, The Duplex, Davenports and Canyon Ranch. More information: lindakahn.com/new Of Linda’s 2024 Bistro Award Winner, Outstanding Recording, Wait ‘Til You See What’s Next, Gerry Geddes of Bistro Awards said, “While the album would be worthwhile simply for the introduction of a remarkably talented singer, it is so much more than that. On the music side, it is a gallery of some of New York cabaret’s finest arrangers, accompanists, and musicians. Unlike many recordings featuring multiple music directors which can seem ‘cut & paste,’ this one remains a cohesive and singular statement. It is a work of art.” Wait ‘Til You See What’s Next is available to purchase on all streaming platforms.

We spoke with Kahn about the November 28 show.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

It started with the song “Gotta Have Me Go With You,” which I recorded on my first album. Upon reflecting on it, I thought wow, I could write an entire show about that song alone because it triggered a universe of meaning and ideas.

This led us to songs, like "Downtown," "The Look of Love" and "Together Wherever We Go," to an unpublished gem by Amanda McBroom, and even a tribute to the late Jane Powell. We hope the audience will experience an hour filled with joy, surprises and a touch of reflection.

What was the process of putting such a personal show together like?

As I brought song ideas to my music director, Christopher Denny, and director, Jeff Harnar, we realized that I was trying to say something about the importance of connection, which of course led us to circle back to my song and eventually become the show title.

It all began to click for me, when I read about a high school in Australia that banned cell phones at school, and how lunchtime in the cafeteria went from total silence to laughter and chatter, I thought about how wonderful it is to celebrate something with other people. Sports events allow us to experience that. Taylor Swift does, too! So why not cabaret? Why not spend an evening celebrating the importance of connection through music and storytelling?

Jeff, Chris and I took our time — well over a year — finding a way to weave together songs we love around this topic and create a show that is enjoyable, relatable and meaningful.

This is the second show we've created together, so there's a real comfort level and trust among us. We can throw mud against the wall to see what sticks, or simply say, "Nope, that's a terrible idea!" and no one's feelings are hurt. Of course, lots of laughter in rehearsals helps, along with endless amounts of patience!

Why do you think connection is so important right now?

I worry that we're losing our ability to connect with one another as social media isolates us and keeps us in our own little cocoons.

I'll never forget the night my husband and I were at a lovely neighborhood restaurant. At the table across from us was a family — two parents and their children, who looked to be about six and eight. The kids were on their iPads and the parents were on their iPhones. This family never connected once during the meal. It was as if they were strangers who just happened to be sharing a table.How many people these days don't even talk on the phone anymore? They text. Talking on the phone was always my favorite way to communicate when I couldn't see someone in person. And even I have fallen into the habit of texting a friend first to see if it's okay for me to call!

Cabaret is all about connecting with an audience. Looking people in the eye while singing a personal story in a song and hopefully allowing them to hear their own story in it. There isn't another art form quite like it, where a performer can be authentically themselves while giving the audience an emotional experience of their own.

Having a shared experience for an hour won't counter the impact of our digital reality, but it can serve as a wonderful reminder of the bond we can create, person to person and performer to audience. And maybe people will take that feeling home with them and let it linger as they look up and out at this busy world.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

I live in Connecticut, so I spend a lot of time on the train to Grand Central! But in between commuting for rehearsals, classes and voice lessons, I'm also a very involved grandmother to two little ones, ages two and four.

They're a huge focus for my husband and me because these are precious times you don't get back. If I thought I wouldn't overdose an audience on adorableness, I'd do a whole show about them and their antics! As Art Linkletter once said, "Kids say the darndest things!"

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

There is nothing more exciting than listening to David Kenny’s radio show, “Everything’s Old Is New Again,” and hearing one of my recordings. And hearing the work from other cabaret singers always inspires me. I think I’m speaking for all us who have albums when I say we are so grateful to David Kenny because there is a show out there that is actually playing us. Believe me, it’s a huge thrill to hear from someone when they have heard a cut from my album!

I've also been enjoying Sara Bareilles, one of my favorite singer-songwriters. Her insights always touch my heart. There's a wonderful line in her new song, "Home":

"When a shattered heart is desperate, the only respite is to let somebody in. Tell me your story. I'll tell you mine..."

I think the importance of connection is everywhere these days.

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

You’re so funny. My entire bandwidth is taken up with launching this show. I’m just so passionate about it and it has all my attention. Once we get it on its feet, I’ll trust the universe to guide me to what’s next.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

This project is proof to me that the joy is in the journey not the destination, as I find creating a show so deliciously fulfilling. Of course, once you set a date on the calendar, and Saturday November 28 is just around the corner, it shifts from exploration to let’s make this the best it can be with where I am right now. I find huge inspiration from other cabaret performers and their shows, and I am truly grateful to be a part of such a talented and supportive community.

Learn more about Linda at https://www.lindakahn.com/about

Tickets to the November 28 show are available here.

Photo Credit: Gene Reed

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