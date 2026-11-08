BWW Q&A: Daryl Glenn on GLEN! DARYL GLENN at Chelsea Table + Stage

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Daryl Glenn brings "Glenn sings Glen" to Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, November 15 at 7 pm. Glenn and Jo Lynn Burks — the duo behind "Daryl Glenn & Jo Lynn Burks sing Robert Altman’s Nashville," the first cabaret show to win New York City’s “Triple Crown” of MAC, Bistro, and Nightlife Awards — return with a heartfelt tribute to Glen Campbell. The show also features duets from the 1968 collaborative album Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell (Capitol Records). This is not an imitation, but an homage to the voices and songs that enthralled a generation.

Daryl Glenn is a multi award-winning-cabaret artist and actor. He is best known for his tribute (with Jo Lynn Burks) to the Robert Altman film Nashville (MAC, Nightlife and Bistro awards). He has also performed Daryl Sings Steve: Songs By Sondheim (MAC nomination male vocalist) and a tribute to another Altman film Popeye with co-star Nellie McKay. Glenn has appeared on the stages of 54 Below, Feinsteins at the Regency, The Cutting Room, Joe’s Pub and the famous Don’t Tell Mama among others.

Below, read a conversation with Glenn about the November 15 show.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

It's basically a tribute to the glorious artistry of Glen Campbell and the songs he sang. Some hits and some staples of his concert appearances over the years. We also touch on his partnership with Bobbie Gentry, songs they sang together and a couple of her biggest hits.

What was the process of putting this show together like?

Well, Jo Lynn and I don't live in the same city, so it's a bit challenging. She is in Huntsville, AL and I'm here in NYC.

She was here for a few days a bit ago and I just got back from four days of seriously hard work in Huntsville. And there are lots of texts and rehearsal tracks being sent back and forth. For many years because of various work commitments we have never been able to create a new show together and it's been a joy and a long time in the making.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

I have a really fulfilling job managing the PianoPiano rehearsal studios which are right across from Lincoln Center. So many talented and fascinating people come through our doors and I love making sure they are all treated like the superstars they are.

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

Always Barbra (if you need a last name you might not be breathing) and Nanci Griffith. The new Wynonna is very different from her usual stuff and just terrific. And I love traditional jazz and 70s pop.

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

Not at the moment but I do have several ideas percolating since my creative juices are back in action!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

This is a very special reunion for Miss Jo Lynn and myself. We met nearly 20 years ago at the so very loved and missed Metropolitan Room. We put together a tribute to a film we both loved dearly, Robert Altman's masterpiece "NASHVILLE". That year, we won all three possible cabaret awards which we dubbed The "Triple Crown of cabaret." We were the very first to win the MAC, BISTRO and NITELIFE Awards for a single show and my NY debut. It was thrilling and now we have some big shoes to fill. Our own! I do hope you folks will join us. It's going to be a blast!

Find Daryl on Facebook at Daryl Glenn and Instagram @dglenn1965

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