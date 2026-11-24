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From December 15 to 20, Rose Theater will celebrate the holiday season with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) and Big Band Holidays, a can’t-miss tradition now in its 13th year in the House of Swing. Under the music direction of Chris Crenshaw, the JLCO enlivens festive favorites through swinging arrangements by orchestra members. Long celebrated as a launching pad for jazz’s brightest voices—including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Samara Joy, and Gregory Porter—this year’s edition of Big Band Holidays introduces rising star Georgia Heers, whose vibrant voice brings youthful energy to beloved classics, alongside Catherine Russell, whose dazzling career and masterful interpretations of American song make her both a beacon and a mentor for this new generation. Together, they fill the room with warmth, joy, and holiday magic that keeps audiences coming back year after year. *The 2:00 p.m. sets on Saturday and Sunday are Relaxed Performances, open to all and thoughtfully designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders, or learning disabilities. The artistic integrity of the performance remains unchanged, though adjustments to the social and sensory environment may be made. For the first time, the JLCO, featuring guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Georgia Heers, will tour Big Band Holidays overseas, performing throughout the Baltics, Nordic countries, Northern Germany, and Luxembourg. The tour kicks off in Riga, Latvia on Nov. 29, marking the JLCO’s debut performance in Latvia.

Chris Crenshaw (Trombone) is a Thomson, Georgia native who started playing keyboard at three years old, which later led to his first playing opportunity with the Echoes of Joy, his father Casper’s gospel quartet group. He started playing the trombone at 11, eventually studying with Steve Pruitt, Dr. Douglas Farwell, and Wycliffe Gordon. He attended Thomson High School, Valdosta State University, and the Juilliard School, earning a master’s degree in jazz studies in 2007. In 2006, Crenshaw joined the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, contributing as a trombonist, composer, arranger, transcriber, and conductor. He has appeared as a sideman on fellow JLCO trumpeter Marcus Printup’s Ballads All Night. In 2012, he composed God’s Trombones, a spiritually focused work that was premiered by the orchestra at Jazz at Lincoln Center. In 2017, Crenshaw was commissioned to write an original suite called The Fifties: A Prism, which also became an album released by Blue Engine Records. He also has an album with his own group, The Georgia Horns, entitled Live at Dizzy’s Club.

Read a conversation with Chris about the show.

What do you look forward to the most about the winter holidays every year?

“Silent Night” and a host of others like “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” but when “Silent Night” comes on, for me it’s the unofficial start to the holiday season.

What songs are you most nostalgic about during the holiday season? Did you have any family favorites growing up?

“Silent Night” and a host of others like “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” but when “Silent Night” comes on, for me it’s the unofficial start to the holiday season.

What are some of the things that went into planning the set list for this show?

This tour is a little different because we’re playing a few shows that have non-BBH halves in Finland and Norway, not to mention a piece by Latvian pianist and composer, Raimonds Pauls. I had to add a few more tunes that are jazz centric while featuring our vocalists Catherine Russell and Georgia Heers. It’s exciting in a way because the audiences want to hear what we do in person, so to provide different facets of what the JLCO can do is beneficial.

Is there anything you're particularly excited about doing at BIG BAND HOLIDAYS?

I’m excited to play with my bandmates in some new venues for some of us (on tour). I’m excited to share the bandstand with Wynton and hear him navigate through the arrangements he’s featured on. There will be new arrangements from Abdias Armenteros, Chris Lewis, Marcus Printup, Ted Nash, and myself along with others from Vincent Gardner, Victor Goines, etc.

What else is coming up next for you after this?

There will be more Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra concerts related to our “Come Home” theme this season, so look for more concerts centered around the arrangements and original compositions of our Artistic Director, Wynton Marsalis. So far, the season has been memorable, and it shows just what care Wynton took into producing an institution that provides an opportunity for musicians to express themselves. It’s easy to take what we do for granted.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

We look forward to seeing you in a theater near you. Have a great, prosperous holiday season.

Photo Credit: Gilberto Tadday / Jazz at Lincoln Center

Big Band Holidays plays Dec. 15-20, 2026. Dec. 15, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. Dec. 16, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. Dec. 17, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. Dec. 19, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. Dec. 20, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The tour dates are at jazz.org/tour

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